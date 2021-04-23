New York Comic Con will be held in person this year

It's back but it will look a bit different.

Dust off your costumes, comic fans — New York Comic Con is back in October with in-person events!

It's been too long since New Yorkers got to dress up and head out to a convention. Last year, Comic Con was online-only, and while it gave fans something to enjoy, there's nothing like meeting up with other cosplayers and geeking out over panels, incredible costumes and merch.

On Friday, New York Comic Con officially announced the show is coming to the Javits Center October 7-10 at a limited capacity. That means fewer badges and smaller audiences at panels, so badges are sure to sell out even faster this year. NYCC is currently working with the Javits Center to determine how many people are permitted in the building every day and at a given time.

Other changes you can count on if you get in include required face masks (not just your superhero mask), temperature screenings, increased sanitization and cleaning and enforced physical distancing throughout the event.

NYCC will also outlaw handshakes, high-fives and hugs (for real).

"We’re all going to have to get very smooth and cool-looking at either the elbow bump or air high-fives. Please start practicing now," wrote Kristina Rogers, the US Comic Portfolio Director of ReedPop, NYCC's producer.

More information about how photo opps and panels will work will come out later on, but the fact that they'll still happen is hopeful.

Of course, like many events happening nowadays, there will be a virtual component for those who don't get badges or do not want to risk attending the event. NYCC events will also be streamed on FindtheMetaverse.com and its social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

"Our goal remains the same: bring together our fan communities to celebrate the best pop culture has to offer, Rogers said.

