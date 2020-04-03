New York could be looking at a bad hurricane season this year

We may be in the middle of a figurative storm right now, but hurricane season is looking particularly active this year, meteorologists are saying.

As of April 2, meteorologists are predicting that the Atlantic Ocean will see as many as eight hurricanes and 16 storms across 80 days—four of them being major category 3, 4 or 5 hurricanes—between June 1 and November 30. In fact, the probability of landfall is about 130 percent, according to experts at Colorado State University.

Overall, the likelihood of at least one major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast is about 45 percent—the average for the last century was 31 percent.

This is all above average, they say, citing that the tropical and subtropical zones of the ocean are warmer than usual and the North Atlantic is "anomalously cool."

AccuWeather, which released its own similar prediction, also said this year will be quite active.

"It’s going to be an above-normal season," says Dan Kottlowksi, AccuWeather's top hurricane expert. "On a normal year, we have around 12 storms, six hurricanes and roughly three major hurricanes."

At least by then, we may be more prepared than we would have been previously. New Yorkers now know how to hunker down.