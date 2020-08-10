New York cult favorite Levain Bakery is coming to grocery stores

The iconic cookies will be in the freezer aisle, so fans can enjoy them fresh-baked.

Levain Bakery's gooey, hulking chocolate chip cookies are so supreme they’ve become a tourist attraction in of themselves in New York, with lines down the block, for a (big) bite of cookie.

Now, Levain fanatics will be able to buy their cookies at select supermarkets come September—in the freezer aisle.

Levain will roll out a line of pre-baked, frozen cookie boxes, Bloomberg reports. Instead of its usual 6-ounce gargantuan cookies, it'll sell $8 boxes of eight mini-2-ounces cookies. You'll find the frozen version in four popular flavors: chocolate chip walnut, two-chip chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter, and oatmeal raisin.

The bakery is working on expanding its grocery distribution with many supermarkets nationwide, but for now, they’ve locked in this first deal with Texas-based grocer Central Market, reports Bloomberg.

Why are they frozen and not in the cookie aisle? There’s a method to the madness. Coming from frozen, cookie fans will be able to eat them as under-baked as desired. You can achieve that same hot-from-the-oven cookie that you find in their NYC stores: cakey and gooey on the interior, with a golden brown exterior.

“Frozen provides the most consistent and salient experience,” Rachel Porges, Levain’s chief marketing officer tells Bloomberg. “We have yet to find a shelf-stable process that could deliver that for our cookie.”

As many would insist the gold standard cookies are worth eating a la mode, and now you can do so from the comfort of you own home in your pajamas.

In the meantime before they arrive to supermarkets nationwide, you can still ship Levain cookies to your doorstep on their website.

Most popular on Time Out

- You can now rent a “backyard” on the waterfront at Pier 17

- The 8 rooftops now open with the best views of NYC

- A massive socially-distanced market is popping up in Brooklyn

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a different free opera each night this week

- NYC’s historic Green-Wood Cemetery is looking for an artist-in-residence

Share the story