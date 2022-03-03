New York has a new nonna-run pasta bar

This New York nonna is eager to feed you!

Addolorata Marzovilla, also known as Nonna Dora, is the face of a new eponymous restaurant in Kip's Bay. Nonna Dora's Pasta Bar, run by the 85-year-old Italian grandmother, is offering a wide selection of antipasti, as well as handmade pastas. A tasting of three pastas goes for $45, though everything is available a la carte. An extensive wine, negroni and cocktail list helps sweeten the deal, because getting lit over nonna's lasagna is always a good idea.

For the past three decades, Nonna Dora was a signature fixture at I Trulli, the Puglian restaurant in Gramercy named after the Southern Italian region's stone huts with conical roots. Marzovilla herself emigrated from Puglia to New York in the 1970s, at the age of 34, eventually offering her pasta-making skills to help her grown son, Nicola, open I Trulli. She spent hours on her feet everyday at the front of the restaurant, churning out orecchiette, garganelli and more traditional shapes, now found on the pasta bar menu.

Now, the beloved nonna is carrying on the restaurant's Italian culinary legacy in a new way. She's also offering virtual pasta making classes and fresh homemade pasta and Italian dishes that ship nationwide with Goldbelly. Gluten-free pasta is also available at Nonna Dora's as are hearty meals, like braised rabbit and Florentine-style steak, which must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance (but do guarantee you a table at the small eatery). An abridged menu, as well as frozen pasta kits, are also available for takeout.

Nonna Dora's Pasta Bar is currently open for dinner, Monday through Thursday from 5pm to 11pm and Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 11pm. No reservations.