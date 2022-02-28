New York is ending all business with Russia

New York is standing up to Russia and showing support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

On Sunday, February 27, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order to end all New York State business with Russia.

"We are no longer going to allow New York State business to transact with Russian entities," Hochul said at a press conference in Albany. The state will divest from all Russian investments and companies based in Russia. No details were provided about what current state money lies with Russian entities, but Hochul promised state money will no longer provide any type of financial benefit to Russia.

Local businesses have also taken their own pledges to stop doing business with Russia, including bars and liquor stores ending the sale of Russian vodka.

New York is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, and Hochul also noted that New York will welcome refugees from the recent crisis in Ukraine.

“We have said we’ll open up our hearts, our homes, our resources to the people of the Ukraine, to say, ‘We stand with you,’” Hochul said. “If you need a place to stay, you want to come over here, we will help you become integrated into our community.”

New York stands with Ukraine pic.twitter.com/kikP37O4L6 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 26, 2022

