New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New York Ukraine
Photograph: Mike Groll/Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

New York is ending all business with Russia

Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on February 27.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

New York is standing up to Russia and showing support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. 

On Sunday, February 27, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order to end all New York State business with Russia. 

"We are no longer going to allow New York State business to transact with Russian entities," Hochul said at a press conference in Albany. The state will divest from all Russian investments and companies based in Russia. No details were provided about what current state money lies with Russian entities, but Hochul promised state money will no longer provide any type of financial benefit to Russia. 

Local businesses have also taken their own pledges to stop doing business with Russia, including bars and liquor stores ending the sale of Russian vodka. 

New York is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, and Hochul also noted that New York will welcome refugees from the recent crisis in Ukraine.

“We have said we’ll open up our hearts, our homes, our resources to the people of the Ukraine, to say, ‘We stand with you,’” Hochul said. “If you need a place to stay, you want to come over here, we will help you become integrated into our community.”

Those who want to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people can check out Time Out's fifteen ways to help out at this time. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Winter

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.