New York is getting 1,000 mopeds that you can rent to commute in style

By Jennifer P Posted: Thursday May 30 2019, 4:55pm

Photograph: Courtes Revel/Bryce Johnson

As convenient as it may be, riding the subway can be a bit of a gamble here in New York. (And have you seen that video of the rat using a train car pole to practice it’s Magic Mike routine? Yikes.)

That’s why so many Gothamites are starting to use alternative methods for getting around. Walking, biking, Lyfting have become popular choices, but thanks to an on-demand transportation company called Revel, it’s becoming even easier to ride to work in style. Two words: More mopeds!

We told you a bit about moped service Revel last year, and at the time, 68 bikes were available at docks around Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Bushwick. Now, the service is expanding in a big way by launching 1,000 mopeds across more than 20 neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens.

The new e-mopeds can hold two riders (ah, romantic!) and will replace the original 68. And, yes, this is legal: They are US DOT safety certified, registered with the New York Department of Vehicles (DMV), and include insurance and helmets.

Live out your European fantasies in the big apple when you use Revel’s service that is sort of modeled like Car2Go. Utilizing the brand’s app, drivers with a license can register (the process involves a motor vehicle license check that’ll run you $19). Once approved, folks looking to ride can unlock the nearest moped, put on a Revel helmet and cruise.

