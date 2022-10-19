The shop will draw inspiration from the city and sell merch dedicated to NYC love.

Photograph: courtesy of New York or Nowhere

Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person.

On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.

Photograph: courtesy of New York or Nowhere

Photograph: courtesy of New York or Nowhere

Photograph: courtesy of New York or Nowhere

Of course, the shop will sell its great “New York or Nowhere” products, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and hoodies, baseball caps, totes socks, mugs and matching sets with the phrase emblazoned on them. Its hours are 11am-7pm Monday through Thurs, and 10am-7pm Friday through Sunday.

Quincy Moore and Liz Eswein launched NYON during the pandemic when NYC pride was at a high, despite those dumb headlines stating “NYC is dead.” Now? NYON has clients like Aaron Judge, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate McKinnon, as well as global attention from high-profile collaborations with AMEX and the New York Knicks.

It just goes to show you, always bet on New York.