New York or Nowhere storefront
Photograph: courtesy of New York or Nowhere

New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store

The shop will draw inspiration from the city and sell merch dedicated to NYC love.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person.

On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.

New York or Nowhere storefront
Photograph: courtesy of New York or Nowhere
Of course, the shop will sell its great “New York or Nowhere” products, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and hoodies, baseball caps, totes socks, mugs and matching sets with the phrase emblazoned on them. Its hours are 11am-7pm Monday through Thurs, and 10am-7pm Friday through Sunday.

Quincy Moore and Liz Eswein launched NYON during the pandemic when NYC pride was at a high, despite those dumb headlines stating “NYC is dead.” Now? NYON has clients like Aaron Judge, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kate McKinnon, as well as global attention from high-profile collaborations with AMEX and the New York Knicks.

It just goes to show you, always bet on New York.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NYON (@newyorkornowhere)

