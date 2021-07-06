The NYPL has reopened all available branch locations across the five boroughs

Paperback browsers, silent office seekers and public bathroom hunters, today is your day! As of Tuesday, July 6, the New York Public library has reopened all of its locations for (nearly) full service.

General library use and seating, unlimited browsing, laptop borrowing and computer access, and more will all be available to the public at any NYPL location (except those under construction.)

In-person programs and classes for all ages will also resume at some locations in July, and expand over the coming months.

Requests and holds for library materials are still available for pickup, and fines will not be accrued until, at earliest, September 30, 2021. Those who want to remain socially distant can also use self-checkout or checkout via the NYPL app.

Research centers are also now open, which includes access to public reading rooms, like the Rose Main Reading Room at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building adjacent to Bryant Park.

Those who received digital library cards during the pandemic can also now upgrade to physical library cards at their local NYPL branch.

Also in NYPL news, the library has debuted an excellent new outdoor space at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library (SNFL) at 455 Fifth Ave. The entirely renovated 180,000-square-foot library will be home to over 400,000 books, and the only publicly accessible rooftop terrace in Midtown. The branch will be open every day from 10am–8pm (sunset! views!) Monday–Saturday.

Mask wearing will remain mandatory at all NYPL locations until further notice.