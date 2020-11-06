"The challenge for our state, like other states, is managing the increase," says Governor Cuomo.

As colder weather approaches, the Northeast is witnessing the start of a second wave.

In New York State, the number of new cases spiked to 3,002 Friday—up from 2,126 Thursday—which is the highest it has been since early May.

Over the past week in New York City, there has been an average of 838 cases per day—an increase of 36% from two weeks earlier. Just yesterday, Thursday, November 5, there were 1,072 new cases reported, according to data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

For comparison, however, there were upwards of 10,000 new cases in one day across the state at the peak of the outbreak in mid-April.

After beginning to decrease recent case spikes in parts of Brooklyn and Queens, New York City health officials have identified new outbreaks in two parts of Staten Island this week—ZIP codes 10305 and 10314—bringing the borough's positivity rate above 3%.

"The fall phase the scientists all predicted was going to be worse," Cuomo said Friday. "You're seeing global and national surges that are dramatic, and that's the new reality of COVID. The challenge for our state, like other states, is managing the increase."

Cuomo says New York will continue mandating a micro-cluster strategy to prevent the spread, where the state shuts down schools, restaurants, bars and gyms in COVID-19 hot spots areas.

