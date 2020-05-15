The new policy has gone into effect.

As the weather gets warmer, the New York Police Department will limit the amount of people in some NYC parks, starting with Domino Park and Hudson River Park Piers 45 and 46, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

This weekend, police will limit capacity at both these parks that have "had particular problems," the mayor said during his Friday briefing.

This is the latest measure the city has taken to keep people apart—on Thursday it opened more streets to pedestrians around parks so that they could spread out more.

You've seen the photos—last weekend, both parks were stuffed to the gills.

Rode my bike for 30 miles from The #Bronx to #Queens, #Brooklyn, & #Manhattan, everyone was mostly being safe by practicing #SocialDistancing until I arrived at the the Christopher St Pier...

This is APPALLING.



It's going to be warmer tomorrow. Police enforce social distancing? pic.twitter.com/0qdw09z5Uk — Welcome2theBronx™ (@Welcome2theBX) May 3, 2020

These particular parks' layouts lend themselves to overcrowding, which is why they are the first to be monitored, according to the mayor.

"Last weekend, the parks were more crowded than they should've been," he said. "It was the physical reality of the parks. We think limiting access at the beginning makes sense and helps us to stop problems before they begin. There has to be limited time and turn over. Why are we doing this? Because it saves lives."

So this weekend, police will be watching crowds and letting in groups one at a time and keeping those waiting socially distanced and wearing masks.

"We're in the great unknown and we're going to experiment until we get it right," de Blasio said. "We think this is going to help a lot."

This article has been updated from its original with new information.

Collier Sutter contributed additional reporting.

Williamsburg's Domino Park, one of the many NYC parks that appeared to be jam-packed with visitors on recent nice weather days, has now implemented physical markers to help people social distance properly.

On the park's waterside turf, you can now find white social distancing circles, showing New Yorkers how they can lounge, while staying 6 feet apart. In this image, posted by Greenpointers, park visitors are seemingly keeping to their circles. The same thing was seen by a Gothamite in this video below on Twitter.

They’ve made little round human parking spots in Domino Park in Brooklyn! (This park is often the poster child for social distancing fácil). pic.twitter.com/VJzZ0WAdeT — Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) May 15, 2020

