Following last Friday's announcement that a 110-foot-tall ferris wheel will take up residence in Times Square this week through mid-September, New Yorkers are eager to poke fun of the amusement park ride in the crossroads of the world. Sure, the pedestrian zone at 46th and Broadway may feel like the unhappiest place on earth to a subset of commuters and lifetime New Yorkers, but the joy this chaotic intersection brings to social media users is unparalleled.
In the wake of the Staten Island Ferris wheel maybe never opening, New Yorkers aren't exactly thrilled with the new temporary attraction, which costs $15-$35 for a twelve-minute ride, on which no food, alcohol, or pets are allowed.
Who wants to be my date to the Times Square COVID Recovery Ferris Wheel 😤 https://t.co/Ybg6nz1VkG— James Meickle (@jmeickle) August 24, 2021
The existence of the Times Square ferris wheel means someone went to Times Square and actually thought “this doesn’t feel enough like a carnival”— Jack (@GayLaVie) August 24, 2021
if you asked me to describe my nightmare in 4 words i think it would be “times square ferris wheel” https://t.co/uDSP1mxv0J— elyse (@ElyseBee) August 24, 2021
every local news site: times square is finally getting a ferris wheel— xoxo alana (@paciorettys) August 23, 2021
me, an elderly new yorker: how could you forget the toys r us ferris wheel so quickly....
Summer of Bill continues tomorrow when @NYCMayor takes an inaugural ride on the new Times Square ferris wheel.— Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) August 24, 2021
If anyone wants to marry me you have from August 24th till September 22nd to take me to NYC and propose to me on the ferris wheel in Times Square— MLT (@MauriLynn__) August 22, 2021
The only ferris wheel in Times Square we need is the one from Toys R Us— The Gay Darren Criss (@samjrosenthal) August 24, 2021
I really thought the article about the Times Square Ferris Wheel was an onion article until I stumbled across it tonight … pic.twitter.com/8VDHTo31t6— Corey Jacobs (@coreytimes) August 24, 2021
The world: *is dying*— Chris (@CDR_______) August 24, 2021
New York City: what if we put a ferris wheel in the middle of Times Square
in the 1970s, there was a plan to overhaul Times Square into an "entertainment complex" featuring a big ferris wheel but mayor koch rejected the plan because it was "tacky." and now here we are https://t.co/s5DXtETBoh— Thomas Moore Devlin (@reddevlin) August 24, 2021
Please lord don’t let my daughter find out about that Ferris wheel in Times Square 😩😩😩— Moreno Guapo (@IAM3ALITY) August 24, 2021
Top 5 things overheard at the Times Square Ferris Wheel— That Guy (@ThatGuy3002) August 24, 2021
1. This chair smells like pee.
2. Is that cowboy naked?
3. You in the next chair, wanna buy my mix cd?
4. At $25 a ride it's the cheapest experience in Times Square.
5. Can I get Seamless up here? https://t.co/9sPcxC83g9
The Ferris Wheel is between 47th and 48th Streets, and open from 12pm–12am daily. Secure tickets at timessquarewheel.nyc or in-person from August 25 through September 12.