You can circle around the crossroads of the world starting Wednesday.

Following last Friday's announcement that a 110-foot-tall ferris wheel will take up residence in Times Square this week through mid-September, New Yorkers are eager to poke fun of the amusement park ride in the crossroads of the world. Sure, the pedestrian zone at 46th and Broadway may feel like the unhappiest place on earth to a subset of commuters and lifetime New Yorkers, but the joy this chaotic intersection brings to social media users is unparalleled.

In the wake of the Staten Island Ferris wheel maybe never opening, New Yorkers aren't exactly thrilled with the new temporary attraction, which costs $15-$35 for a twelve-minute ride, on which no food, alcohol, or pets are allowed.

Who wants to be my date to the Times Square COVID Recovery Ferris Wheel 😤 https://t.co/Ybg6nz1VkG — James Meickle (@jmeickle) August 24, 2021

The existence of the Times Square ferris wheel means someone went to Times Square and actually thought “this doesn’t feel enough like a carnival” — Jack (@GayLaVie) August 24, 2021

if you asked me to describe my nightmare in 4 words i think it would be “times square ferris wheel” https://t.co/uDSP1mxv0J — elyse (@ElyseBee) August 24, 2021

every local news site: times square is finally getting a ferris wheel

me, an elderly new yorker: how could you forget the toys r us ferris wheel so quickly.... — xoxo alana (@paciorettys) August 23, 2021

Summer of Bill continues tomorrow when @NYCMayor takes an inaugural ride on the new Times Square ferris wheel. — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) August 24, 2021

If anyone wants to marry me you have from August 24th till September 22nd to take me to NYC and propose to me on the ferris wheel in Times Square — MLT (@MauriLynn__) August 22, 2021

The only ferris wheel in Times Square we need is the one from Toys R Us — The Gay Darren Criss (@samjrosenthal) August 24, 2021

I really thought the article about the Times Square Ferris Wheel was an onion article until I stumbled across it tonight … pic.twitter.com/8VDHTo31t6 — Corey Jacobs (@coreytimes) August 24, 2021

The world: *is dying*



New York City: what if we put a ferris wheel in the middle of Times Square — Chris (@CDR_______) August 24, 2021

in the 1970s, there was a plan to overhaul Times Square into an "entertainment complex" featuring a big ferris wheel but mayor koch rejected the plan because it was "tacky." and now here we are https://t.co/s5DXtETBoh — Thomas Moore Devlin (@reddevlin) August 24, 2021

Please lord don’t let my daughter find out about that Ferris wheel in Times Square 😩😩😩 — Moreno Guapo (@IAM3ALITY) August 24, 2021

Top 5 things overheard at the Times Square Ferris Wheel

1. This chair smells like pee.

2. Is that cowboy naked?

3. You in the next chair, wanna buy my mix cd?

4. At $25 a ride it's the cheapest experience in Times Square.

5. Can I get Seamless up here? https://t.co/9sPcxC83g9 — That Guy (@ThatGuy3002) August 24, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Times Square NYC (@timessquarenyc)

The Times Square Alliance promises that this Ferris Wheel will be New York's number one spot for selfies, so book a ticket if you don't want FOMO for getting the most unique selfie of 2021.

The Ferris Wheel is between 47th and 48th Streets, and open from 12pm–12am daily. Secure tickets at timessquarewheel.nyc or in-person from August 25 through September 12.