New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Times Square Ferris Wheel
Artist rendering: Anthony George

New Yorkers are already teasing the Times Square ferris wheel

You can circle around the crossroads of the world starting Wednesday.

Edited by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Following last Friday's announcement that a 110-foot-tall ferris wheel will take up residence in Times Square this week through mid-September, New Yorkers are eager to poke fun of the amusement park ride in the crossroads of the world. Sure, the pedestrian zone at 46th and Broadway may feel like the unhappiest place on earth to a subset of commuters and lifetime New Yorkers, but the joy this chaotic intersection brings to social media users is unparalleled.  

In the wake of the Staten Island Ferris wheel maybe never opening, New Yorkers aren't exactly thrilled with the new temporary attraction, which costs $15-$35 for a twelve-minute ride, on which no food, alcohol, or pets are allowed. 

The Times Square Alliance promises that this Ferris Wheel will be New York's number one spot for selfies, so book a ticket if you don't want FOMO for getting the most unique selfie of 2021. 

The Ferris Wheel is between 47th and 48th Streets, and open from 12pm–12am daily. Secure tickets at timessquarewheel.nyc or in-person from August 25 through September 12. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.