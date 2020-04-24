New Yorkers are posting elaborate recreations of famous book covers while stuck inside

You've seen people recreating works of art with all their extra time at home—now it's time for books to shine.
The New York Public Library is calling on local readers to recreate their most-loved book covers and post them to social media with the hashtag, #bookcoverdouble.
And just a tip for making your cover: It's best if the photo you upload is a side-by-side with the real cover so people can tell which book you're recreating. If not, be sure to share the name of the book so people aren't guessing!
Here are some recreations to get you started!
Nancy Drew
#indoorstyle style theme: #curtaincall. @gracekelly_duh 🔦 🔦🔦🔦🔦🔦🔦🔦🔦🔦🔦🔦 When I went to the library as a kid the #nancydrew section always pulled me in. Between the vintage covers and bass ass women solving cases, I was sold. So,I made my own today. #quarantinechic #quarantinechallenges #bibliophile #bookstagram #bookshelves #bookstagrammer #booklover #librarylove #grandrapids #michigrammers #stayhome #staysafe #bookcoverdouble
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Fun lesson idea: try the @nypl #BookCoverDouble challenge! Ask your students to take pictures of themselves re-creating their favorite book cover. Can you guess News-O-Matic intern Alexa's favorite book? #books #reading #readers #literacy #education #teacherresources #teachers #teachersofig #teachersofinstagram #lessons #lessonideas #edchat #newsomatic #worldbookday
Pride and Prejudice
No hay nada más fashion que las sábanas | #DiadelLibro Parte 1 . . . . . #bookday #bookcover #orgulloyprejuicio #prideandprejudice #cuarentena #quarentine #photoedition #photography #shadows #rembrantlighting #naturalight #naturallightphotography #encasa #fotografia #edicionfotografica #libros #luznatural #props #painting #autoresfamosos #librosfamosos #bestseller #selfie #bookstagram #cuarentenacreativa #cuarentenaencasa #cuarentenarte #bookcoverdouble
Eat A Peach, The Handmaid's Tale and Afterlife
Celebrating World Book Day! In case you're wondering what book lovers working at Goodreads do to celebrate while staying at home, Shiloh insisted that we recreate some favorite book covers. David Chang's Eat A Peach Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale (or is that Tail?) Julia Alvarez's Afterlife #WorldBookDay #dogs #schnauzer #dogsofinstagramworld #bookstagram #Goodreads #BookCoverChallenge #BookCoverDouble @davidchang @therealmargaretatwood @writerjalvarez #bepeculiar
A Little Life
Me Talk Pretty One Day
#metalkprettyoneday by @davidsedarisbooks was one of the first books I read by a gay author as a teen. “Go Carolina” the story of seeing the elementary school speech therapist and “Twelve Moments in the Life of the Artist” where David takes lots of meth and tries to become a performance artist are permanently burned into my brain. David’s stories were obviously very funny, but also helped dispel the notion that a successful or fulfilling life is one that is straight (in both senses) and linear. His stories about his life with Hugh gave me hope that one day I would find my own Hugh (I did). His accounts of failure have been fodder for his most brilliant recollections and taught me to find humor and light in my own failings- including the disastrous wig I made for this photo. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you David. #bookstagram #booklook #davidsedaris @littlebrown #bookart #coverrecreation #coverart #covidartchallenge #recreatedphoto #wigs #booklover #covidart @upworthy #bookstagramfeature #bookstagrammer #bookcoverdouble
Less
#less @asgreer @less_a_novel @littlebrown @freelibrary 😘 to my assistant @d.ktons #bookstagram #bookcoverdouble
This guy is just so good at this.
Dear Girls
Honoring one of the funniest ladies in comedy Ali Wong for the @nypl #bookcoverdouble challenge!
A Dog's Purpose
Arthur Writes A Story