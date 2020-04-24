Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right New Yorkers are posting elaborate recreations of famous book covers while stuck inside
By Shaye Weaver Posted: Friday April 24 2020, 1:38pm

You've seen people recreating works of art with all their extra time at home—now it's time for books to shine.

The New York Public Library is calling on local readers to recreate their most-loved book covers and post them to social media with the hashtag, #bookcoverdouble.

"We know many New Yorkers are looking for projects and distractions right now, and the #BookCoverDouble challenge is one of our answers," said NYPL spokeswoman Angela Montefinise. "It's fun to see all of the creative participation, and it connects our communities around books and reading. We're also hoping that while New Yorkers raid their bookshelves looking for the right covers they're inspired to do some reading."
 
If New Yorkers don't have the book with the cover they want to recreate at home, they can browse and borrow over 300,000 ebooks on the NYPL's e-reader app, SimplyE. 

And just a tip for making your cover: It's best if the photo you upload is a side-by-side with the real cover so people can tell which book you're recreating. If not, be sure to share the name of the book so people aren't guessing!

Here are some recreations to get you started!

Nancy Drew

 

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

 

Pride and Prejudice

 

Eat A Peach, The Handmaid's Tale and Afterlife

 

A Little Life

 

Me Talk Pretty One Day

#metalkprettyoneday by @davidsedarisbooks was one of the first books I read by a gay author as a teen. “Go Carolina” the story of seeing the elementary school speech therapist and “Twelve Moments in the Life of the Artist” where David takes lots of meth and tries to become a performance artist are permanently burned into my brain. David’s stories were obviously very funny, but also helped dispel the notion that a successful or fulfilling life is one that is straight (in both senses) and linear. His stories about his life with Hugh gave me hope that one day I would find my own Hugh (I did). His accounts of failure have been fodder for his most brilliant recollections and taught me to find humor and light in my own failings- including the disastrous wig I made for this photo. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you David. #bookstagram #booklook #davidsedaris @littlebrown #bookart #coverrecreation #coverart #covidartchallenge #recreatedphoto #wigs #booklover #covidart @upworthy #bookstagramfeature #bookstagrammer #bookcoverdouble

Less

#less @asgreer @less_a_novel @littlebrown @freelibrary 😘 to my assistant @d.ktons #bookstagram #bookcoverdouble

This guy is just so good at this.

Dear Girls

Honoring one of the funniest ladies in comedy Ali Wong for the @nypl #bookcoverdouble challenge!

A Dog's Purpose

Hey hey I'm a #bookcoverdouble @nypl 😁🤣

Arthur Writes A Story

 

