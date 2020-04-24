New Yorkers are posting elaborate recreations of famous book covers while stuck inside

You've seen people recreating works of art with all their extra time at home—now it's time for books to shine.

The New York Public Library is calling on local readers to recreate their most-loved book covers and post them to social media with the hashtag, #bookcoverdouble.

"We know many New Yorkers are looking for projects and distractions right now, and the #BookCoverDouble challenge is one of our answers," said NYPL spokeswoman Angela Montefinise. "It's fun to see all of the creative participation, and it connects our communities around books and reading. We're also hoping that while New Yorkers raid their bookshelves looking for the right covers they're inspired to do some reading."

If New Yorkers don't have the book with the cover they want to recreate at home, they can browse and borrow over 300,000 ebooks on the NYPL's e-reader app, SimplyE.



And just a tip for making your cover: It's best if the photo you upload is a side-by-side with the real cover so people can tell which book you're recreating. If not, be sure to share the name of the book so people aren't guessing!



Here are some recreations to get you started!





Nancy Drew

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Pride and Prejudice

Eat A Peach, The Handmaid's Tale and Afterlife

A Little Life

Me Talk Pretty One Day

Less

This guy is just so good at this.

Dear Girls

A Dog's Purpose

View this post on Instagram Hey hey I'm a #bookcoverdouble @nypl 😁🤣 A post shared by Palmer the ASTCD (@littlemanpalmer) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

Arthur Writes A Story