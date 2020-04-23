New Yorkers are serenading their neighbors from apartments and rooftops

With no stage to stand on right now, New York City's entertainers are taking to their windows and balconies to put on a show for their neighbors.

Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, known for his Tony Award-winning role in Kiss Me Kate and other shows, has been boldly belting tunes from his Upper West Side window each night to lift his neighbors' spirits.

Mitchell was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1 and frequently posts to Instagram, updating fans about his condition.

Now asymptomatic, Mitchell is using his powerful voice as a beacon of light on the Upper West Side and its essential workers. He told CBS that it was his "way first to say ... thank you to all to be essential workers of New York."

You can hear it for yourself:

A very NYC moment tonight, and just the pick me up I needed ❤️ Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell serenades us from his UWS apartment. I love you NYC ❤️ @bstokesmitchell pic.twitter.com/PypRPsuNXl — Gisela Margarita (@GiselaPerezTV) April 21, 2020

New Yorkers in general continue to bond over music—a citywide singalong led by the all-volunteer Peace of Heart Choir happens each Thursday evening after the #ClapBecauseWeCare moment at 7pm.

Here are some other favorite window and balcony performances that have happened across the city:

Neighbors on West 111th Street

Neighbors at a building on 111th Street sing together through their courtyard windows. pic.twitter.com/ytqT7CafXQ — I Love The Upper West Side (@iLoveTheUWS) March 19, 2020

Erich Collins Carey singing This is Your Land

Jeff Jacobs singing Billy Joel