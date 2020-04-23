Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right New Yorkers are serenading their neighbors from apartments and rooftops
New Yorkers are serenading their neighbors from apartments and rooftops

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Thursday April 23 2020, 12:24pm

Brian Stokes Mitchell
Photograph: MediaPunch/Shutterst

With no stage to stand on right now, New York City's entertainers are taking to their windows and balconies to put on a show for their neighbors.

Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, known for his Tony Award-winning role in Kiss Me Kate and other shows, has been boldly belting tunes from his Upper West Side window each night to lift his neighbors' spirits.

Mitchell was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1 and frequently posts to Instagram, updating fans about his condition. 

Now asymptomatic, Mitchell is using his powerful voice as a beacon of light on the Upper West Side and its essential workers. He told CBS that it was his "way first to say ... thank you to all to be essential workers of New York."

You can hear it for yourself:

 

New Yorkers in general continue to bond over music—a citywide singalong led by the all-volunteer Peace of Heart Choir happens each Thursday evening after the #ClapBecauseWeCare moment at 7pm.

Here are some other favorite window and balcony performances that have happened across the city:

Neighbors on West 111th Street

Erich Collins Carey singing This is Your Land

Jeff Jacobs singing Billy Joel

 

