New Yorkers are serenading their neighbors from apartments and rooftops

With no stage to stand on right now, New York City's entertainers are taking to their windows and balconies to put on a show for their neighbors.
Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, known for his Tony Award-winning role in Kiss Me Kate and other shows, has been boldly belting tunes from his Upper West Side window each night to lift his neighbors' spirits.
Mitchell was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1 and frequently posts to Instagram, updating fans about his condition.
Now asymptomatic, Mitchell is using his powerful voice as a beacon of light on the Upper West Side and its essential workers. He told CBS that it was his "way first to say ... thank you to all to be essential workers of New York."
You can hear it for yourself:
A very NYC moment tonight, and just the pick me up I needed ❤️ Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell serenades us from his UWS apartment. I love you NYC ❤️ @bstokesmitchell pic.twitter.com/PypRPsuNXl— Gisela Margarita (@GiselaPerezTV) April 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
2/2 • Broadway star and COVID-19 survivor Brian Stokes Mitchell performing every night at 7 for the healthcare and essential workers out there. 👏🏽 One of the many reasons I love this city. ❤️ #ny #nyny #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #newyorker #thecity #thestreets #citylife #citygirl #thisisnewyork #thisisnewyorkcity #noplacelikeit #bestcity #iloveny #love #newyorklife #lovethiscity #nycpix #manhattan #upperwestside #uws #broadway #brianstokesmitchell #beautiful #travel #explore #wanderlust #photography #thankyouhealthcareworkers
View this post on Instagram
@brianstokesm thank you for inspiring hope and determination in us all, “to be willing to march into hell for a heavenly cause.” You certainly gave me an extra dose of fortitude tonight ❤️ (Sound ON! 🎶) ps: you can’t see, but it’s the ambulances, busses and other essential workers he is pointing out and applauding throughout 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #clapbecausewecare
New Yorkers in general continue to bond over music—a citywide singalong led by the all-volunteer Peace of Heart Choir happens each Thursday evening after the #ClapBecauseWeCare moment at 7pm.
Here are some other favorite window and balcony performances that have happened across the city:
Neighbors on West 111th Street
Neighbors at a building on 111th Street sing together through their courtyard windows. pic.twitter.com/ytqT7CafXQ— I Love The Upper West Side (@iLoveTheUWS) March 19, 2020
Erich Collins Carey singing This is Your Land
View this post on Instagram
@erockin1980 serenading #East77thStreet earlier this week! Seemed like an appropriate song to sing in the midst of this crazy time standing on “the New York island.” Stay safe out there, everyone! #ThisLandIsYourLand #nyc #onenewyork #stayhome #clapbecausewecare #manhattan #iloveny #woodyguthrie #ny1pic 💙
Jeff Jacobs singing Billy Joel
It's Billy Joel tonight #ClapBecauseWeCare #HealthcareHeroes #nysingalong pic.twitter.com/5yUakkQCHC— Rafael Sternbach (@RafaelSternbach) April 17, 2020