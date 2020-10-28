New Yorkers' best reactions to Daylight Saving Time ending this weekend

We're getting an extra hour of 2020 and New Yorkers aren't happy about it.

It seems cruel that Daylight Saving Time is ending on Sunday and casting us into the darkness an hour earlier.

The annual turning back of clocks promises an extra hour of sleep, but this year, that's inconsequential because we'll be given a 25-hour day right before the election, and who really wants that?

Despite pleas from thousands of Americans and New Yorkers to vanquish the tradition, Daylight Saving just keeps happening. Some states (Arizona and Hawaii) have opted out and good for them. New York is still abiding by this pointless practice, and New Yorkers in particular have something to say about it.

Don’t worry, soon daylight savings time will end and everyone will sink into a deep depression because the sun sets at 4pm but at least the sun will be up at 6 so everyone has daylight to... . .. continue sitting at their desks and stare at the wall — Maria Rocha-Buschel (@mrb370) October 20, 2020

this is a reminder that there’s an actual 25-hour day before the election — Steven Rich (@dataeditor) October 21, 2020

live video of me staring down seasonal depression, the end of daylight savings time, and the world burning all in the next 7 days pic.twitter.com/7ILITACyQ8 — karen BOO radley (@karen_b91) October 27, 2020

With the weather getting more frigid and our clocks going back on Sunday, I think it’s time I fall back into red wine.



Thank you white wine for carrying me through the summer. I will see you again upon my next fish dinner. So...in about an hour and half. — Annie GetYourClothesOn (@aaroncountscoin) October 27, 2020

i wonder how daylight savings time messes up demonic possession attempts during *~the witching hour~* — eric read (@EEiX) October 26, 2020

Don’t forget: When Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, we all set our clocks back eight months — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) October 27, 2020

