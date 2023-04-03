New Yorkers! ‘Billions’ needs you to appear in its final season

Get paid to party with billionaires in New York next week

Showtime’s high-finance hit Billions is going out with a bang and it’s looking for New Yorkers to join the party.

Season seven – the show’s last – is currently filming in New York and it’s looking for extras to appear in a big gala scene that’s scheduled to film in the city on April 12.



The production is on the hunt for extras to appear as ‘Upscale Gala Attendees’. The gig pays $165 for ten hours on set, with a paid trip ($60) to Brooklyn required for a Covid test the day before.

A valid form of ID is needed, and your own black tie attire – tux or evening dress – is a requirement too. Showtime is looking for ethnicities and genders, and people in the 30s-50s age range.

If that sounds like you, and you’re over 18, email billions@gwcnyc.com with the subject header ‘Gala attendee 4/12’ and include the info below:

Your name, email address and phone number

Whether or not you’re a SAG-AFTRA member

Whether or not you’ve worked on Billions before (and if so, in what role)

Your height, weight, clothing and shoe sizes

2-3 photos showing your current look

The longest-running series in Showtime’s history, Billions follows the very literal fortunes of hedge fund billionaires on Wall Street. Chief among them is Damian Lewis’s Bobby Axelrod, who returns for the final season to face down old rivals Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), the new head of Axe Capital, and ex-US attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billions (@sho_billions)

‘In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads,’ runs the season seven logline. ‘Old wounds are weaponised. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.’

Join the party!

