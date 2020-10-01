New Yorkers can now be fined up to $1,000 for not wearing a face mask in public
The new mandate comes amid the current coronavirus spike in NYC.
New Yorkers could now be fined up to $1,000 if they don't wear a face covering in public, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.
“This is an inflection point and we will be taking more action at this point and more serious action and we will be escalating with each day depending on what we see happening on the ground and the test results we are getting,” de Blasio said in a press conference.
The New York State Department of Health issued a change to its "Enforcement of Social Distancing Measures." Among the amendments are fines to New Yorkers who aren't wearing a mask or practicing safe social distancing.
"Individuals who violate this are subject to a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation," New York State Department of Health writes.
