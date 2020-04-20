New Yorkers can now get married online via video conference

Now there's nothing getting in the way of lovebirds who want to tie the knot, not even a citywide shutdown.

On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that couples can obtain a marriage license remotely and can even get married via a virtual meeting through May 18, 2020.

He signed an executive order to allow clerks to dole out licenses and perform ceremonies over video the same day. The mandate temporarily suspends a provision in the law that requires in-person visits.

Interestingly, it allows virtual marriages based on the fact that New York is under a state of emergency and waives the 60 days required to obtain a marriage license. It allows couples who had to cancel their weddings to get a second marriage license at no fee through May 18.

Cuomo on Saturday joked that the divorce rate has been going up while the marriage rate has been decreasing during this time. The City Clerk’s Marriage Bureau closed indefinitely on March 20 and hasn't been issuing licenses since then.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city may set up an online portal for couples to get married, but Cuomo's order will make it a reality.

"Video marriage ceremonies—there is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage," he said during his daily briefing on Saturday. "No excuse, you can do it by Zoom."

You heard the man—what are you waiting for? Apply for marriage license here!