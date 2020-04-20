New Yorkers can now sign up to join a virtual choir

If you're looking for a better use for your voice than a private shower concert, the Rockefeller Center Sings Virtual Choir will be happy to have you.

The Rock Center-based choir just launched a virtual program in celebration of World Voice Day (April 16) and it's inviting New Yorkers to participate. All you need to do is sign up by the end of the day today, Monday, April 20.

The choir rehearses Thursdays at 6pm and will be doing it for at least the next six weeks (or until social distancing measures are lifted), and will eventually meet for an in-person rehearsal and performance at Rockefeller Plaza or a virtual performance in June.

The choir, which is led by vocalist Nilusha Dassenaike, accompanied by Colin Snape and produced by Holly Hunter, will be rehearsing " Lean On Me" by Bill Withers, " One Love" by Bob Marley and "Theme from New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra.

No singing experience is necessary and its free to take part! Just RSVP to rockefellersings@gmail.com with your name and voice part for more information.