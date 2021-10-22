New York
East Village nyc street
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets

Manhattan's 23rd Street must be avoided, apparently.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver
Live in NYC long enough and you'll soon learn which streets to avoid.

That's the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.

Sensing bad vibes on a street is real. Something about certain streets—their cleanliness, the weird looks one gets while walking down them, the number of people on the sidewalks or activity going on there—doesn't jive and leaves us feeling worse for walking there.

New Yorkers chimed in eagerly to share their own streets they consider ~cursed~ and avoid at all costs and confirmed Alex's dislike of 23rd. Below are some of the streets people hate and why:

1. 23rd Street

People just really hate it.

2. Streets in the Garment District

It just feels bad.

3. All streets in the Herald Square area, including 34th Street

We'd be lying if we didn't agree.

4. 23rd through 50s on Eighth and Ninth Avenues

Walking on these side streets is...experiential.

6. Avenue of the Americas, 36th-42nd streets

Tourists LIVE here.

7. East 125th in Harlem

Don't go too far east here.

8. Fifth Avenue between 15th and 19th Streets

Just because.

9. Canal Street

It's chaos.

10. Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn

The biggest avenue is the one to avoid.

Some New Yorkers say they avoid all side streets. We're not sure how this is possible, but understand that all side streets have a certain edge to them.

With all this said, the seedier and cursed vibes are as much a part of NYC as the good ones. We think Heather Tolford put it the best:

What streets do you not walk down?

