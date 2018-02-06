  • News
New Yorkers got a false tsunami warning this morning

By Will Gleason Posted: Tuesday February 6 2018, 11:49am

Photograph: Salomon Islas

Sometimes, forgetting just one small word in a sentence can make a big difference. That was definitely the case this morning when the National Weather Service sent out a tsunami warning push alert to thousands of New Yorkers that was practically perfect, except for one tiny omission: the word “test.” This is why we need copy editors, people!

In an event reminiscent of last month’s Hawaii scare, New Yorkers from the Upper West Side to the East Village were confronted with what appeared to be an actual tsunami warning this morning that took the National Weather Service a full hour to retract.

The alert was apparently sent out to Americans along the East Coast. The NWS is still looking into how the errant notice was issued, but may we suggest checking in on a certain trigger-happy Hawaiian state employee who may have recently been forced to get a new job? (P.S. If you're dying for some of that sweet tsunami action now, here's a crappy rendering of what if would look like if one actually hit New York.)

Naturally, Gothamites took to Twitter to share their reactions to their IRL Deep Impact scare.

Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1244 Posts

Will Gleason is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willsgleason.

