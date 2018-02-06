New Yorkers got a false tsunami warning this morning

Sometimes, forgetting just one small word in a sentence can make a big difference. That was definitely the case this morning when the National Weather Service sent out a tsunami warning push alert to thousands of New Yorkers that was practically perfect, except for one tiny omission: the word “test.” This is why we need copy editors, people!

In an event reminiscent of last month’s Hawaii scare, New Yorkers from the Upper West Side to the East Village were confronted with what appeared to be an actual tsunami warning this morning that took the National Weather Service a full hour to retract.

***THERE IS NO TSUNAMI WARNING***



A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2018

The alert was apparently sent out to Americans along the East Coast. The NWS is still looking into how the errant notice was issued, but may we suggest checking in on a certain trigger-happy Hawaiian state employee who may have recently been forced to get a new job? (P.S. If you're dying for some of that sweet tsunami action now, here's a crappy rendering of what if would look like if one actually hit New York.)

Naturally, Gothamites took to Twitter to share their reactions to their IRL Deep Impact scare.

Evidently it was a #mistake! But I wonder how many heart attacks it caused! I live on the #beach in #nyc so this it like my worst fear. I'm still shaking. Shame on you NationalWeather Service!! #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/DIawdvYIBk — Janelle Tedesco (@TedescoJanelle) February 6, 2018

I’m in New York and I got a Tsunami warning sent to my phone, so how’s YOUR Tuesday going? — Kami Mattioli (@Kami) February 6, 2018

Missile coming to Hawaii.



Tsunami coming to New York.



They need to stop hiring wishful millennials at the alert centers. — Faber (@dfaber84) February 6, 2018

Imagine being shook about having a missile warning on your trip to Hawaii and then returning home to New York to get a tsunami warning lol — Kattacomb (@kattacomb) February 6, 2018

