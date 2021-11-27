New Yorkers react to Stephen Sondheim's passing

The outpourings of grief and tributes came quick to honor the late artistic titan.

This weekend, the Broadway community, New York and the world lost the towering artistic icon Stephen Sondheim.

Sondheim, the man behind classic musicals like Company, Into the Woods, Gypsy and West Side Story passed away at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut. As expected, tributes came rushing in from members of the theater world, and across the city, to honor the man and his important, unrivaled legacy.

If you’re looking to mark Sondheim’s passing by spending some time with his art this holiday weekend, here are five ways you can do so right now in New York.

Below, read some powerful tributes on Sondheim and his work from other New Yorkers.

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

Thank you for everything Mr Sondheim. Speechless. We are so lucky to have what you’ve given the world. https://t.co/jtCOoX3Cyv — Aaron Tveit (@AaronTveit) November 26, 2021

Like many of you, I can't find words right now to say what Stephen Sondheim and his work meant to me. Because of his age, I was asked to pre-write a tribute to him several months ago. No one essay can do him justice. Here's my try. https://t.co/jV4NUKA2cX — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 26, 2021

RIP Stephen Sondheim, 91, the greatest of them all pic.twitter.com/nU5v6mtay8 — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) November 26, 2021

Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless more. Some may theorize Shakespeare's works were by committee but Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

The eulogies written won’t cover a quarter of the impact you had on every theatre artist working today.



Your corporeal absence will be felt at the openings of new artists you often attended (including mine—thank you) but you will continue living in so many works.



RIP Sondheim pic.twitter.com/sJEZ4SBNmB — Variety Screenwriter To Watch Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 26, 2021

Sondheim knew me so well, which is pretty wild for a guy I never met — Helen Rosner (@hels) November 26, 2021

Sondheim is the most important influence on generations of creators. His loss is devastating, but his work will continue to ripple out in every song & story we sing on stage. He simultaneously broke our hearts & taught us how to piece them back together again. A life well-lived. pic.twitter.com/QRr3DFYZSY — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) November 26, 2021

Devastating news. Hard to fathom that he was in fact mortal like the rest of us. But bow lucky are we to have lived in the world at the same time as this great man. No one can replace him. RIP. https://t.co/3fBLVn7SO3 — Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) November 26, 2021

Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts… — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) November 26, 2021

one thing that you can say about sondheim is he wrote the best numbers for broads. I’m still here. ladies who lunch. send in the clowns. he loved a woman who LIVED — rachel syme (@rachsyme) November 27, 2021

RIP Stephen Sondheim. Not just a genius but a truly wonderful person. He'd go see everything and encourage young artists (like so many, I received a personal note which thrills me to this day.) He loved the theater; he was and will always be the theater. There will be trumpets pic.twitter.com/byiJaZ580H — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) November 26, 2021

He influenced all of us, whether we knew it or not. Rest In Peace. You were a gift to this world ♥️ #Sondheim pic.twitter.com/ajM0oU7zSQ — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 26, 2021

There’s a giant in the sky. Rest in music, Mr. Sondheim — Stephanie J. Block (she/her) (@StephanieJBlock) November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim was the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace. ❤️ — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 26, 2021

Rest In Peace Stephen Sondheim. You gave us something new. You changed the game. I was so lucky. pic.twitter.com/iF3iMKd5YJ — Mario Cantone (@macantone) November 26, 2021