New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Stephen Sondheim
Photograph: Emilio Madrid-KuserStephen Sondheim

New Yorkers react to Stephen Sondheim's passing

The outpourings of grief and tributes came quick to honor the late artistic titan.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

This weekend, the Broadway community, New York and the world lost the towering artistic icon Stephen Sondheim. 

Sondheim, the man behind classic musicals like Company, Into the Woods, Gypsy and West Side Story passed away at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut. As expected, tributes came rushing in from members of the theater world, and across the city, to honor the man and his important, unrivaled legacy.

If you’re looking to mark Sondheim’s passing by spending some time with his art this holiday weekend, here are five ways you can do so right now in New York.

Below, read some powerful tributes on Sondheim and his work from other New Yorkers.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.