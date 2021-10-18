New York
Timeout

people standing in subway cars
Photograph: Shutterstock

New Yorkers share opinions on the dispersal of non-toxic gas in the subways

It's a mix of both fear and comedy.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Today the MTA and Department of Homeland Security are beginning a week of testing NYC's chemical and biological attack preparedness by dispersing non-toxic gas through the subway system.

When they announced last week that on five days between October 18 and 29, they'd be doing an "airflow and dispersion study" to simulate the aerosol release of a biological agent in a densely populated urban environment, New Yorkers had a lot to say.

With gas being released in Times Square, World Trade Center Complex, Union Square Park, the Union Square subway stations, as well as the Oculus transit hub, many are skeptical of the "non-toxic" nature of the gas (you can see exactly what is in the gas here) while others are finding it a harmless necessity and using it as a chance to make jokes.

We rounded up some comments about the dispersion below: 

Some people are not worried:

Non toxic gas comments
Photograph: Time Out New York Facebook page
Non toxic gas comments
Photograph: Time Out New York Facebook page

Others are freaked out about it:

Non toxic gas comments
Photograph: Time Out New York Facebook page

As mentioned earlier, the particle gas tracers are non-toxic and pose no health risks, according to the DHS. The non-toxic substances include salt, glycerol, maltodextrin (sweetener), a fluorescent brightener, non-coding DNA oligos, amorphous silica among others.

You can read more about it here.

