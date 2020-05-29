New Yorkers share striking images of the (very strange) first week of summer in the city
Surreal moments from the first week of summer in a city under lockdown.
For our ongoing series, Your Lockdown Life, we're asking readers to submit the most interesting, attention-grabbing photos that they're able to capture while they're out in the city. In response, we've seen hundreds of fascinating perspectives on a city under lockdown—from ubiquitous face masks and empty streets to eerie signage and new forms of social distancing.
This week, we've compiled some of our favorite shots taken around the city as NYC begins to enter a summer like no other. Check out the images below, and send us your pics using the hashtag #YourLockdownLife.
Domino Park Social Distancing Circles from Above. • 📷 @robertalbionzeigler for @albionproductions • Shot on @djiglobal #MavicAir2
Full disclosure: me too ♥️ 05.25.20 @websterhall
Celebrating the unofficial start of summer in the city with a little drive through empty streets.
I hate that @instagram crops vertical photos
Happy Memorial Weekend ! New York City on pause
🇺🇸 Memorial Day 2020. The very powerful front page of the New York Times with the names and short descriptions of a thousand of Americans who lost their lives to covid19. A thousand to represent all of the Americans who passed these past three months. May they all rest in peace. 🕊05.24.20 @nytimes
#NYPhotography#NYC#NewYork#Photography#Photooftheday#Photographer#Love#Instagood#Follow#ILoveNYC#ConcreteJungle#Manhattan#TheBigApple#NuevaYork#NewYorkCityFeelings#newyorkgram#explorenyc#ig_nycity#icapturenyc#icapture_nyc#newyorklife#instadaily#instapic#photo#newyork_ig#instagram#timeoutnewyork#seeyourcity#yourlockdownlife#timeoutnewyork
It's also tough for birds to find food on the streets these days
Purple Haze at Chelsea Piers @newyorknico
