nyc
Image: Courtesy @thedeak87

New Yorkers share striking images of the (very strange) first week of summer in the city

Surreal moments from the first week of summer in a city under lockdown.

By Will Gleason Posted: Friday May 29 2020, 5:15pm
For our ongoing series, Your Lockdown Life, we're asking readers to submit the most interesting, attention-grabbing photos that they're able to capture while they're out in the city. In response, we've seen hundreds of fascinating perspectives on a city under lockdown—from ubiquitous face masks and empty streets to eerie signage and new forms of social distancing.

This week, we've compiled some of our favorite shots taken around the city as NYC begins to enter a summer like no other. Check out the images below, and send us your pics using the hashtag #YourLockdownLife.

View this post on Instagram

🇺🇸 Memorial Day 2020. The very powerful front page of the New York Times with the names and short descriptions of a thousand of Americans who lost their lives to covid19. A thousand to represent all of the Americans who passed these past three months. May they all rest in peace. 🕊05.24.20 @nytimes . . . . . . . . . . . . #illgrammers #moodygrams #photographer #photographyy #ig_mood #electric_shotz #vibegramz #streets_vision #all2epic #cityscape #cityphotography #urbanphotographer #symmetricalmonsters #streetphotography #skyline #thestreetphotographyclub #streets_storytelling #bokeh_shotz #depthobsessed #creativeoptic #news #nybynewyorkers #yourlockdownlife #covid19 #picturesofnewyork #nycprimeshot #what_i_saw_in_nyc #NYC #newyork_ig #covidstoriesnyc

A post shared by Pommepommenyc (@pommepommenyc) on

View this post on Instagram

#TriBeCa #yourlockdownlife #gothamistathome

A post shared by @ lenzlook1 on

