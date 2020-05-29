New Yorkers share striking images of the (very strange) first week of summer in the city

Surreal moments from the first week of summer in a city under lockdown.

For our ongoing series, Your Lockdown Life, we're asking readers to submit the most interesting, attention-grabbing photos that they're able to capture while they're out in the city. In response, we've seen hundreds of fascinating perspectives on a city under lockdown—from ubiquitous face masks and empty streets to eerie signage and new forms of social distancing.

This week, we've compiled some of our favorite shots taken around the city as NYC begins to enter a summer like no other. Check out the images below, and send us your pics using the hashtag #YourLockdownLife.

