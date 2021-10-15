New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Empire State Building red
Photograph: Courtesy The Empire State Building

New Yorkers share their biggest red flags

Be on the lookout for these warning signs!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

What makes a "real" New Yorker is constantly up for debate. Does a so-called native New Yorker, born and bred in the five boroughs count? What about someone who has lived here for five, ten or twenty years? Does living in seventeen very bad apartments over the course of a decade make you a New Yorker or does crying on the subway once a season submit your status? New York, in all its diversity and depth of opinion, may never fully decide on who is and is not a New Yorker, but these twitter red flags certainly help weed out the imposters. 

Watch for these red flags 🚩  for New Yorkers who just might not be who they say they are. If you encounter any New Yorker who fits the below, maybe don't date them? Thinking New York City died...

Going to bed early

Not wanting to solve the housing crisis

Thinking Astoria isn't "the city"

Not picking a baseball team

Never leaving Manhattan

Disrespecting essential workers

Not knowing about this summer essential

Lying about what side of The Hudson you reside on

Thinking New Jersey pizza is superior

Not believing New York City is the greatest place in the world

Moving to Bushwick

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.