What makes a "real" New Yorker is constantly up for debate. Does a so-called native New Yorker, born and bred in the five boroughs count? What about someone who has lived here for five, ten or twenty years? Does living in seventeen very bad apartments over the course of a decade make you a New Yorker or does crying on the subway once a season submit your status? New York, in all its diversity and depth of opinion, may never fully decide on who is and is not a New Yorker, but these twitter red flags certainly help weed out the imposters.

Watch for these red flags 🚩 for New Yorkers who just might not be who they say they are. If you encounter any New Yorker who fits the below, maybe don't date them? Thinking New York City died...

"New York City is dead." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — NYC Council (@NYCCouncil) October 13, 2021

Going to bed early

“My bedtime is 9pm” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — NYC Office of Nightlife (@nycnightlifegov) October 14, 2021

Not wanting to solve the housing crisis

“We already have more than enough housing” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — NYC Neoliberals 🌐 (@NYC_Neoliberal) October 13, 2021

Thinking Astoria isn't "the city"

"You live in Astoria? Do you ever come into the city?"

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Rod Townsend (he/him) (@rodtownsend) October 13, 2021

Not picking a baseball team

“I’m not a Yankees nor a Mets fan, I’m a New York fan.” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Luis Gil is Elite (@EliteGil) October 14, 2021

Never leaving Manhattan

People who move to nyc and don’t venture past 14th street or downtown Brooklyn 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — loueesa (@loueesa) October 13, 2021

Disrespecting essential workers

People who are mean to service people 🚩🚩🚩 — Princess Leia of Manhattan 🦁 (@zaddyvince) October 12, 2021

Not knowing about this summer essential

“I’m from Queens but have never heard of the Lemon Ice King of Corona.”

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Queens Museum (@QueensMuseum) October 13, 2021

Lying about what side of The Hudson you reside on

“I live in New York, I just sleep in Jersey City” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Thirsty Quaker (@ThirstyQuaker) October 14, 2021

Thinking New Jersey pizza is superior

“New Jersey has the BEST pizza” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — City of New York (@nycgov) October 13, 2021

Not believing New York City is the greatest place in the world

"New York City is overrated." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — New-York Historical Society (@NYHistory) October 14, 2021

