New Yorkers take to the streets to celebrate Joe Biden winning the presidency

With most news sources calling Nevada and Pennsylvania this morning, Biden received enough electoral college votes to win.

After what's felt like an endless campaign—and an even longer, week-long Election Day—former Vice President Joe Biden was finally able to secure enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.

As the breaking news swept through the city this morning, New Yorkers (who overwhelmingly voted for Biden), took the streets to cheer the results. On an unseasonably warm Saturday, city parks were full of cheering and applause, people walked down streets banging pans, celebratory music was played off of fire escapes and a few gathering places—like Grand Army Plaza and Union Square—quickly became packed full with revelers.

Here are a few scenes from across the city on this historic day.

View this post on Instagram WE DID IT!! @joebiden @kamalaharris 💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙 A post shared by Nastasia ن nyc travel blogger (@nastasiaspassport) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:56am PST

View this post on Instagram Biden / Harris win!! A post shared by STOOP STORIES (@stoop.stories) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:40am PST

View this post on Instagram #astoria celebrates #biden!!!! A post shared by Shaye Weaver (@shayeweaver) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:12am PST

New York City right now pic.twitter.com/I8pT0rzWOJ — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2020

Cheers of “Trump! You’re! Fired!” break out in Times Square as thousands of New Yorkers celebrate the defeat of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PNpduWybAb — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 7, 2020

The scene at Fort Greene Park. pic.twitter.com/L5ieqeefXN — Zach Duffy (@zachduffy) November 7, 2020

