crowd
Photograph: Will Gleason

New Yorkers take to the streets to celebrate Joe Biden winning the presidency

With most news sources calling Nevada and Pennsylvania this morning, Biden received enough electoral college votes to win.

By
Will Gleason
After what's felt like an endless campaign—and an even longer, week-long Election Day—former Vice President Joe Biden was finally able to secure enough electoral college votes to win the presidency. 

As the breaking news swept through the city this morning, New Yorkers (who overwhelmingly voted for Biden), took the streets to cheer the results. On an unseasonably warm Saturday, city parks were full of cheering and applause, people walked down streets banging pans, celebratory music was played off of fire escapes and a few gathering places—like Grand Army Plaza and Union Square—quickly became packed full with revelers.

Here are a few scenes from across the city on this historic day.

View this post on Instagram

Brooklyn is going off right now! Sound on!! The sound of joy and hope 😭💙💙💙🇺🇸

A post shared by Isabella Boylston (@isabellaboylston) on

View this post on Instagram

The city is roaring. 💙🔈 [sound on]

A post shared by New York City by Liz Eswein (@newyorkcity) on

View this post on Instagram

WE DID IT!! @joebiden @kamalaharris 💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙

A post shared by Nastasia ن nyc travel blogger (@nastasiaspassport) on

View this post on Instagram

NYC is celebrating, 11/7/2020. Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election

A post shared by Thomas Hengge (@thomashengge) on

View this post on Instagram

Biden / Harris win!!

A post shared by STOOP STORIES (@stoop.stories) on

View this post on Instagram

Astoria is gathering at i's major intersections to celebrate Biden's win!

A post shared by Shaye Weaver (@shayeweaver) on

View this post on Instagram

#astoria celebrates #biden!!!!

A post shared by Shaye Weaver (@shayeweaver) on

