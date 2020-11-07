New Yorkers take to the streets to celebrate Joe Biden winning the presidency

[title]
After what's felt like an endless campaign—and an even longer, week-long Election Day—former Vice President Joe Biden was finally able to secure enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.
As the breaking news swept through the city this morning, New Yorkers (who overwhelmingly voted for Biden), took the streets to cheer the results. On an unseasonably warm Saturday, city parks were full of cheering and applause, people walked down streets banging pans, celebratory music was played off of fire escapes and a few gathering places—like Grand Army Plaza and Union Square—quickly became packed full with revelers.
Here are a few scenes from across the city on this historic day.
Brooklyn is going off right now! Sound on!! The sound of joy and hope 😭💙💙💙🇺🇸
NYC is celebrating, 11/7/2020. Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election
Astoria is gathering at i's major intersections to celebrate Biden's win!
New York City right now pic.twitter.com/I8pT0rzWOJ— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2020
Cheers of “Trump! You’re! Fired!” break out in Times Square as thousands of New Yorkers celebrate the defeat of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PNpduWybAb— Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 7, 2020
The scene at Fort Greene Park. pic.twitter.com/L5ieqeefXN— Zach Duffy (@zachduffy) November 7, 2020
