New York’s first-ever trans music festival kicks off tonight

It will take place at Marsha P. Johnson State Park.

A rendering of what's to come.

A groundbreaking new music festival will be held in Brooklyn on Wednesday, June 21—and it’s the perfect early kickoff to Pride Weekend!

Transmission, NYC’s first-ever trans music festival, will take place at Marsha P. Johnson State Park along the East River in Williamsburg, starting at 4pm.

Transmission is a first-of-its-kind celebration that seeks to amplify the joy, brilliance, and many contributions of the trans community with a lineup of incredible musicians from a wide array of genres, plus drag performances, and community partners.

The lineup includes Cecilia Gentili, an activist for transgender and sex worker rights, who owns and leads Trans Equity, a nationally recognized consulting firm that provides cultural programming, advocacy, policy building and strategic advising for organizations, government agencies, brand partners, and community. Joining Gentili will be local stars including TV personalities Maya Margarita (from FX’s Pose) and Arewa Basit (from MTV's Are You The One?), MCs Joshua Allen & Tomas Matos (from Hulu’s Fire Island), rapper Rah Rah Gabor (from Kelela’s Closure), award-winning artist & composer STEFA*, NYC's drag favorites Dev Doee & Charlene Incarnate and more.

The festival at Marsha P. Johnson State Park will pay tribute to the eponymous foremother of NYC’s trans community, alongside current movement leaders, artists, and honorable guests.

Proceeds from Transmission will benefit Black Trans Liberation Kitchen, Stonewall Foundation, and Queer|Art. The festival is free to attend, and folks are encouraged to donate online to support these community organizations and learn more about their important contributions and work.

The festival will run until 9pm and be a historic first celebration of its kind!