New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC delivery driver
Photograph: Shutterstock

New York’s minimum wage could increase to $17 by 2026

The state’s minimum wage has stayed stagnant at $15 since 2019.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

New York City’s workers may soon be entitled to an extra $2 per hour, thanks to a minimum wage increase included in New York State’s new budget proposal. 

“I support raising the minimum wage along the lines that we’re talking about,” Governor Kathy Hochul said at the State Capitol last week.

The proposal by the state senators suggests raising New York City’s current minimum wage of $15 to $16 per hour in the city, Long Island and Westchester County, implementable by January 1, 2024. From there, the minimum wage in these areas would increase by 50 cents in 2025 and eventually reach $17 with another 50-cent increase in 2026. And who knows what inflation will look like by then? 

Already, an estimated 2.9 million New Yorkers live on minimum wages and New York has been found to have the largest gap in income inequality in the United States.

New York State’s minimum wage has stayed stagnant at $15 since 2019, which doesn’t fare well for city dwellers dealing with inflation.

A report from New York City’s comptroller shows that $15 four years ago equates to just $12.85 in 2023, meaning minimum wage is worth less than it was when the rate started. A $2 increase will merely close the gap due to inflation and cost of living increases, rather than make minimum wage labor more valuable. In fact, with the current 4.25% level of inflation, today’s $17 is approximately equivalent to $14.39 in 2019. 

“This puts New York behind Flagstaff, Arizona,” tweeted State Senator Jessica Ramos, a Queens Democrat pushing for a $21.25 minimum wage.

Others took to Twitter to voice their disappointment:

Republicans also voiced frustration with the proposed increases, claiming a mandatory wage increase would lead to job loss. 

With half of New Yorkers currently unable to afford the basic cost of living to subsist in New York City, will this proposed $2 increase be enough to sustain the economy? 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.