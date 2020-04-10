New York's top salons share advice on how to cut your hair at home

Our advice when it comes to cutting your own hair? Put down the scissors.

We know you've thought about it. Besides, now is a very tempting time to do something crazy or get creative with your look. But very few of us actually have the skills to trim and color quite as well as those who get paid to do it.

But, if your hair is really scraggly, and you are absolutely determined to go through with it, some of New York's best salons and experts have decided to lend a helping hand... with some hesitation.

So, with advice from the following New York stylists, we wish you the best of luck!

New York stylist and YouTuber Brad Mondo

Brad Mondo is known for his "Hairdresser reacts" videos, and if you've seen any of them, you know there are a lot of ways to screw up your own hairdo. We feel pretty confident that someone who has seen and gawked at what not to do will be able to guide you through an "absolute basic" haircut and (if you must) color job.

Earlier this month, he "read the room" and posted a Hairdressers Guide To Cutting Your Own Hair And Not Ruining It and a Hairdressers Guide To Coloring Your Own Hair And Not Ruining It.

"This does not replace a professional hairdresser," he says in his hair color video. "It's a guide through these tough times... to do it and do it well, not amazing, but, well, I hope."

Already, people have given his tutorials a try.

It’s INSANE how many of you have followed my at home haircut tutorial and gave yourself a haircut :fearful: — Brad Mondo (@bradmondonyc) April 4, 2020

The Bird House

The Bird House—a euphoric, appointment-only lady den located in Gowanus and run by sisters Brooke Jordan and Nicci Jordan Hubert—is selling a Quarantine Color Kit that you can get sent right to your door. The kit is not for major hair alterations, but rather for covering grays, refreshing your current color or toning down your highlights.

The kits are personally formulated to match your color based on a personal file.

"We are hoping this package will be exactly what you need to hold you over until we are able to reopen the salon and get you back in our chairs," the salon said in an email to clients.

Check its Instagram @birdhousenyc for updates on when you can order yours and email hi@birdhousenyc.com to get on the waiting list.

Butterfly Salon

Owner Kattia Solano, along with her superstar crew of stylists, turn out perfectly-layered, easy-to-wear cuts. They're posting tips and tricks on their Instagram, @butterflystudiossalon, for things like cutting angles and de-frizzing your 'do.

Fleischman, A Men’s Salon

This speakeasy-esque salon for men has a small-but-talented staff (which is entirely female), and they're helping keep men prim and proper as they stay home with a "DIY quarantine sideburn cleanup" and "How to clean up your neckline" videos on its Instagram, @fleischmansalon. It also has its own line of haircare products with detailed videos on how to use them.

Martial Vivot Salon Pour Hommes

The high-end men's salon—whose stylists can be seen primping models during Fashion Week—does cuts, coloring, shaves, scalp treatments, manicures, grooming and beyond. Now, it's offering beard-trimming tutorials and frequently posts up-close videos on hair-cutting techniques on its Instagram, @Martialvivot.