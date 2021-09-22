New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Newfest
Newfest

Newfest, New York's LGBTQ+ film fest, returns in October

Screenings will be held in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

New York's biggest LGBTQ+ film festival, Newfest, will return this autumn, with a new hybrid model of in-person and virtual screenings. 2021 marks the 33rd annual rendition of the event. 

The 2021 hybrid edition of Newfest will include a robust lineup of films, premieres and panels, including in-person screenings at The SVA Theatre and The LGBT Community Center. For the first time ever, Newfest will also add Brooklyn screening locations, at Nitehawk Prospect Park and The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). Those who prefer to watch the latest in queer cinema from the couch can also subscribe to Newfest's limited-time, on-demand platform, which was launched in 2020 to continue the festival safely.  

This year's Newfest runs from October 15–26, with a robust schedule of documentaries, feature films, shorts and more. A few highly anticipated films on this year's lineup include the documentary "Mayor Pete" which chronicles Pete Buttigieg's 2020 campaign to be the first openly gay president of the United States; a tenth-anniversary screening of the lesbian coming-of-age classic "Pariah"; and "Bring Down The Walls", a documentary telling the story of a political collective and anti-incarceration dance party in Lower Manhattan. 

Individual tickets ($18) and festival passes ($350 and up) will be sold, and those who want to help out or enjoy some free screenings can also sign up to volunteer with Newfest. All-access streaming passes are $95, with streaming access opening in time with festival events. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.