Newfest, New York's LGBTQ+ film fest, returns in October

New York's biggest LGBTQ+ film festival, Newfest, will return this autumn, with a new hybrid model of in-person and virtual screenings. 2021 marks the 33rd annual rendition of the event.

The 2021 hybrid edition of Newfest will include a robust lineup of films, premieres and panels, including in-person screenings at The SVA Theatre and The LGBT Community Center. For the first time ever, Newfest will also add Brooklyn screening locations, at Nitehawk Prospect Park and The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). Those who prefer to watch the latest in queer cinema from the couch can also subscribe to Newfest's limited-time, on-demand platform, which was launched in 2020 to continue the festival safely.

This year's Newfest runs from October 15–26, with a robust schedule of documentaries, feature films, shorts and more. A few highly anticipated films on this year's lineup include the documentary "Mayor Pete" which chronicles Pete Buttigieg's 2020 campaign to be the first openly gay president of the United States; a tenth-anniversary screening of the lesbian coming-of-age classic "Pariah"; and "Bring Down The Walls", a documentary telling the story of a political collective and anti-incarceration dance party in Lower Manhattan.

Individual tickets ($18) and festival passes ($350 and up) will be sold, and those who want to help out or enjoy some free screenings can also sign up to volunteer with Newfest. All-access streaming passes are $95, with streaming access opening in time with festival events.