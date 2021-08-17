Nolita's newest rooftop bar is a foodie's dream

If you love Wayla or Kimika, Somewhere in Nolita is your spot

If you're sick of the Manhattan rooftop bar scene where the menu just doesn't quite match up to the view, this new spot is giving us serious foodie vibes.

Bright, refreshing craft cocktails were designed to emulate the unparalleled open view of Lower Manhattan, and a menu of playful snacks and summery New England seafood-inspired dishes will keep summer going after Labor Day. Plants and green banquets are designed to create a chill, relaxing atmosphere, which is currently table service only.

Highlights off the cocktail menu include the Heat Map (tequila, mezcal, watermelon, basil and calabrian chili); Pineapple Over the Sea, which is a tropical take on a Manhattan with Scotch, plum whiskey, plantation pineapple, giffard pineapple, cardamaro and choya umeshu; and Oolong Time Comin, a negroni stirred with pisco, carpano bitter, yellow chartreuse, Pimms, dolin chambery blanc, fino sherry and oolong tea.

Somewhere in Nolita

When it comes to the food, shareable dishes include fried whole belly clams with salt and pepper spice and cilantro ranch dip, a Maine lobster roll with claw meat and nuoc cham drawn butter, and a dry aged beef katsu burger with melty mozzarella, cabbage and special sauce on milk bread. Like Kimika and Wayla, Somewhere in Nolita's menu is a creative amalgamation of flavors, executed with the trendy, taste-savvy New Yorker in mind.

Somewhere in Nolita is open Thursday–Sunday, 5pm–12am at 30 Kenmare St. and tables are now available to book.