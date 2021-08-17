New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Somewhere in Nolita
Somewhere in Nolita

Nolita's newest rooftop bar is a foodie's dream

If you love Wayla or Kimika, Somewhere in Nolita is your spot

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising
If you're sick of the Manhattan rooftop bar scene where the menu just doesn't quite match up to the view, this new spot is giving us serious foodie vibes. 
Somewhere in Nolita, a new rooftop bar from Rivers and Hills Hospitality Group, the team behind popular Lower East Side Thai restaurant (and Time Out Market New York vendorWayla and Japanese-Italian restaurant Kimika, just opened atop The Nolitan Hotel (30 Kenmare St.).
Bright, refreshing craft cocktails were designed to emulate the unparalleled open view of Lower Manhattan, and a menu of playful snacks and summery New England seafood-inspired dishes will keep summer going after Labor Day. Plants and green banquets are designed to create a chill, relaxing atmosphere, which is currently table service only.
Highlights off the cocktail menu include the Heat Map (tequila, mezcal, watermelon, basil and calabrian chili); Pineapple Over the Sea, which is a tropical take on a Manhattan with Scotch, plum whiskey, plantation pineapple, giffard pineapple, cardamaro and choya umeshu; and Oolong Time Comin, a negroni stirred with pisco, carpano bitter, yellow chartreuse, Pimms, dolin chambery blanc, fino sherry and oolong tea.
Somewhere in Nolita
Somewhere in Nolita
When it comes to the food, shareable dishes include fried whole belly clams with salt and pepper spice and cilantro ranch dip, a Maine lobster roll with claw meat and nuoc cham drawn butter, and a dry aged beef katsu burger with melty mozzarella, cabbage and special sauce on milk bread. Like Kimika and Wayla, Somewhere in Nolita's menu is a creative amalgamation of flavors, executed with the trendy, taste-savvy New Yorker in mind. 
Somewhere in Nolita is open Thursday–Sunday, 5pm–12am at 30 Kenmare St. and tables are now available to book.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.