Nordstrom just opened an epic home store in midtown

We're going to need a bigger apartment.

Warning: You're about to want a lot more square footage to decorate. Thanks, mostly to Nordstrom.

The brand-new Nordstrom Home NYC shop offers two stories of trendy, practical and hyper stylish home goods specifically tailored to design-inclined New Yorkers. That is, you can be your own interior designer thanks to the incredible, beautifully laid out inventory that inspires you to decorate or redecorate your space, whatever the size.

The shop is organized around three categories: Kitchen and Tabletop, Home Textiles and Home Décor. Iconic and emerging brands featured include Estelle Glassware, GOODEE, Otherland and Serax as well as Boll & Branch, Dyson, Staub, Marimekko, Matouk, Moccamaster and more.

Nordstrom Home will also be a physical space for shoppers to interact with direct-to-consumer brands like Bearaby, Carraway, Casper, Five.Two by Food 52, Great Jones, Open Spaces and Our Place. So yeah, you can test a mattress, pickup some enviable cookware and pick out new towels for the season all in one go.

Connie Zhou

Adjacent to Nordstrom's New York flagship, the shop aims to keep the Big Apple's creativity and local businesses front and center.

The Nordstrom Home NYC Shop showcases New York-born brands, institutions and businesses including design-forward décor and housewares from the MoMA Design Store, a dedicated BEVERLY’s kithcen shop, and products from Quiet Town, Beni Rugs, Bole, Dusen Dusen and Thompson Street Studio.

Unique handcrafted pieces from local makers such as lamps by Wooj, ceramics by Danielle Yukari and furniture designed by artist Marc Hundley are also for sale.

The Nordstrom Home NYC Shop at Nordstrom’s Manhattan flagship is located at 225 West 57th Street. Hours are Monday through Sunday from 10am to 8pm, and Sunday from 11am to 7pm.