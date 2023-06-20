New York
Norse Atlantic
Photograph: courtesy of Norse Atlantic

Norse Airways adds new flight between JFK and Rome

Fares start at $259 one-way, including taxes and fees.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
There’s a new (affordable) way to escape the city for an Italian getaway!

Norse Atlantic Airways, a low-cost long-haul airline based in Norway, just added flights between JFK and Rome. The inaugural flight took off from New York on June 20, 2023, and kicked off a season of Italian travel at an affordable rate. The daily flights mean booking travel is flexible, whether you’re booking a long weekend or kicking off an extended trip and just need to land in Europe. 

The flight from JFK departs daily at 12:30am and lands at Rome Fiumicino Airport at 3:15pm local time the same day. It’s ideal for getting nearly a full night’s sleep on the plane and landing in Italy just in time for aperitivo hour. 

Aperol spritz at Dante
Photograph: Steve Freihon

Flights from Rome depart at 6:55pm local time and land in New York at 10:30pm. Since you’ll be on an Italian schedule, you’ll be ready for bed and wake up the next day (hopefully) refreshed, if not missing Rome a little bit. 

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. In the Economy cabin, every passenger has their own entertainment system. The Premium cabin offers a 43-inch seat pitch and 12-inch recline. When booking with Norse Atlantic, passengers can choose from a range of fares: Light, Classic and Flextra, which includes more baggage, two meal services and increased ticket flexibility. Light travelers can pack a backpack and a sandwich and save some cash for panini and spritzes after landing. 

"We are thrilled to launch our inaugural service between Rome and New York JFK, connecting two vibrant cities with deep historical and cultural ties," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways. "Our commitment to delivering affordable long-haul travel experiences without compromising on quality is at the core of Norse Atlantic Airways' vision. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board and providing them with exceptional service and value on this exciting new route."  

Can't make it to Italy this summer? There's always Little Italy, no flight or luggage required. 

