Another Country
,Max Flatow Photography

Nostalgic record bar Another Country opens in Union Square

Sip your way to a simpler time, before streaming, scrolling and posting.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
A retro cocktail lounge just opened near Union Square.

Another Country, named for the 1962 James Baldwin novel, is now at 10 East 16th Street—the former home of the beloved Chat ’N Chew diner. The cozy lounge offers cocktails, small and large bites, and a cozy atmosphere to listen to vinyl, much of which is sourced from the owner’s personal collection with artists including Prince, Aretha Franklin and classical heroes, tunes to chat or dance to or both.  

“Growing up in the Southern Baptist tradition, I was always mesmerized when folks were moved by the Holy Ghost and would break into dancing. It’s no coincidence the Holy Ghost typically arrived when the choir was hitting on all cylinders— that’s the power of music,” said Timothy Jenkins, who co-owns the bar with his friend, Mark Connell. “Whether it’s Aretha’s ‘Amazing Grace’ or Bach’s ‘Sacred Cantatas’ or the funky grooves of the Universal Togetherness Band, music provokes thought and movement. If we’re lucky, one’s mind, booty, and spirit is touched. At Another Country, we hope to reach your spirit. Be it the music, the food, the drink, our kind staff, or a combination of all, we hope you’ll leave a little lifted.”

The bar at Another Country
Max Flatow PhotographyThe bar at Another Country

Another Country's opening drink menu offers eight signature cocktails by Katie Wiskoski. Thematic craft beverages include a tropical “The Plural of Vinyl is Vinyl,” with mezcal, rum, calamansi, pineapple and banana, and Rufus (rye, vanilla liqueur, Cynar, bitters). Beer, wine and cider, plus nonalcoholic options, are also offered. 

To eat, small and shareable dishes created by Daniel Newburg, formerly of Estela, and inspired by the nearby Union Square farmers’ market. The opening menu includes a radicchio Caesar salad, a mortadella sandwich, and a tinned fish platter. 

The space itself was designed to evoke joy, even in its moody, dimly lit space. Guests will find comfort in repurposed original pine flooring from Chat n’ Chew, plus soft upholstery and fun patterns and textures throughout the 77-seat lounge. 

Another Country is open Monday through Wednesday from 5pm-midnight, Thursdays from 5pm-1am, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm-2am.

