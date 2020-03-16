Nowadays is streaming virtual DJ sets starting tonight to bring the party home

Instead of rolling up to a thriving party at Nowadays to dance off your stress as you usually do, the popular dance club is going virtual during these uncertain and unsettling times.

On their website, they've created a sub-category for streaming (nowadays.nyc/stream) and will be going live each night from 8pm to midnight (until they can re-open). You can tune in for all sorts of foot-tapping disco beats and even tutorials to keep your mind busy and morale up.

Take a deep breath while in bed for peak relaxation during their Planetarium deep-listening sessions, or on other nights, the resident DJ may be pumping out disco-floor-fillers for your own bedroom dance party.

All you'll need is your computer. Sure, your bedroom might not have hypnotic blue strobes or a fog machine, but you'll still be listening to house music in tandem with a glorious mass of humanity, dancing freely (in your pajamas), connecting with folks through chat rooms and, most importantly, respecting the advisories to practice social-distancing in order to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

Nowadays explained further details in a statement, “We’ve thought and talked a lot today about how we can stay connected with you while we’re closed, how we can rally support for our staff and how we can ensure that we’ll be able to open our doors again once it’s safe. Starting today we’ll begin live streaming technical how-to’s, DJ sets and other community programming that you can connect with while we’re closed. Francois from The Lot, the incredible soul that he is, came to Nowadays this afternoon and set up streaming audio and video capability along with a chat room.”

Right now, the resident talent of the evening is heading into Nowadays solo (with intense cleaning between performers), to stream tunes onsite for the internet, co-founder Justin Carter tells us. But the team is also preparing ways they would keep the music going from home, if New York calls on all residents to quarantine at home, as was ordered today in parts of California.

“Nowadays has become a trusted community for many to come together," Carter explains. "If this all lasts for a long time, people will really need this point of connection through streaming. We have this platform already and we have the ability to reach a lot of people— so we want to use it in the best way we can.”

You can tune into Nowadays beloved party staple, Mister Sundays this weekend. Check their up-to-date schedule with a slew of entertainment already on deck for the week.

To support the inclusive nightlife spot you can donate on Patreon and get access to the full archive of all Virtually Nowadays live-streams to listen whenever you want to. And if you're in a position to support their bartenders, bar backs, security guards and artists who are currently without a source of income, do head to Nowadays Staff Help Venmo.

See you on the virtual dance-floor.