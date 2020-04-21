NYC ballet troupes are streaming free performances and workouts

It's never been easier to catch the ballet than right now.

This month, you'll be able to tap into the grace and elegance of the classical dance online as the New York City Ballet takes its spring season virtual by releasing performances each Tuesday and Friday evening at 8pm, new episodes of "City Ballet The Podcast" and putting on two series of workshops—"Ballet Essentials" (for all ages) and "Ballet Breaks" (for children ages 3 to 8) and "Wednesday with Wendy," a series of ballet-inspired movement classes taught by NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan.

Here's the schedule of performances:

Tuesday, April 21: George Balanchine’s Allegro Brillante, filmed on January 18, 2017. Featuring Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette. Introduced by Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford.



Friday, April 24: The world premiere performance of Justin Peck’s Rotunda, filmed on February 26, 2020. Featuring Sara Mearns, Miriam Miller, Sara Adams, Claire Kretzschmar, Brittany Pollack, Unity Phelan, Gonzalo Garcia, Andrew Scordato, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Daniel Ulbricht, Jovani Furlan, Gilbert Bolden III. Set to a commissioned score by composer Nico Muhly, who will introduce this episode, NYCB’s most recent premiere was also scheduled to be performed at Sadler’s Wells in London last month as part of a festival of choreography to music by Muhly, which was also canceled.



Tuesday, April 28: George Balanchine’s Apollo, filmed on January 22, 2019. Featuring Taylor Stanley, Tiler Peck, Brittany Pollack, and Indiana Woodward. Introduced by Ballet Master Craig Hall.



Friday, May 1: George Balanchine’s Ballo Della Regina, filmed on May 12, 2016, and Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain Pas de Deux, filmed on October 9, 2012. Featuring Megan Fairchild and Anthony Huxley in Ballo Della Regina and Wendy Whelan and Craig Hall in After the Rain Pas de Deux. Introduced by Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan.

You can access these for 72 hours after they're streamed on NYCB’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and website at nycballet.com.

Ballet Essentials Online

NYCB's in-demand movement workshops will be online Mondays and Thursdays at 6pm starting Thursday, April 23. NYCB artists will lead viewers through a ballet warm-up and movement combination inspired by iconic works by Balanchine, Robbins, and other choreographers. The first class this Thursday will be taught by soloist Lauren King and will explore Balanchine’s choreography for Serenade. Registration is required here.

Ballet Breaks

Kids ages 3 to 8 can tune into a series of lively Saturday morning movement activities, which are each 20 minutes long and include a warm-up and choreography inspired by some of NYCB's most beloved ballets. The first starts Saturday, April 25 at 11am with Fancy Free movements. Registration is required here.

Wednesday With Wendy

NYCB Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan will be on Instagram Live each Wednesday, starting April 22, at 5pm with a series of ballet-inspired movement classes for people of all ages and levels of training.

Additionally, Prima Ballerina Tiler Peck is hosting daily ballet classes on her Instagram Live, @tilerpeck, Mondays through Saturdays at 1pm as a way to connect with and keep people active while they are home. People are using the hashtag #turnitoutwithtiler to show what they are learning.

American Ballet Theatre

The American Ballet Theatre is also taking to Instagram to connect with its followers with a daily schedule of activities, such as soothing videos of @TheCartorialist drawing recorded dances called "Follow the Line," a workout led by ballet dancers, a basics ballet class, an Ask Me Anything session and fun for kids. Just follow its handle to learn what's on for the week.