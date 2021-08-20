NYC beaches will be closed starting Sunday thanks to Tropical Storm Henri

New Yorkers will have to skip their regularly scheduled beach time on Sunday and Monday — Tropical Storm Henri is on its way and it'll be too dangerous to swim, according to NYC Parks.

All NYC beaches will be closed to swimming on those two days, Sunday, August 22 and Monday, August 23, due to the dangerous conditions (ocean swells between 2 and 4 feet and potential wind gusts of up to 60 mph) the National Weather Service has predicted.

What a bummer! With only a few weeks left of the beach season, we were hoping to make it through with no closures, but red flags and closure notices will be posted along all beaches, and NYC Parks staff survey the beach to keep patrons out of the water. Surfing, however, will still be allowed in designated areas only (after all, these will be some pretty big waves).

"We are serious about protecting all parkgoers," says NYC Parks Acting Commissioner Margaret Nelson. "Out of caution for the dangerous conditions that are predicted, we have decided to close all City beaches to swimming. While surfing will still be allowed, lifeguards will not be on duty, and we strongly urge all New Yorkers not to risk their lives by ignoring this directive."

You can call 311 for updates on beach closures.