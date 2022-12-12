NYC could get snow from a winter storm later this week

It’ll be from a storm that blanketed the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow.

Some New Yorkers saw a light dusting of snow overnight Sunday into Monday, but NYC may get the real stuff later this week.

A massive winter storm that walloped the Sierra Nevada, blanketing it in 3 to 4 feet of snow this past weekend, is making its way across the U.S. By the end of this week, it’ll dole out some nasty weather here in NYC.

According to The New York Times, a result of the storm will be a nor’easter that forms near the shoreline on Thursday. It’ll be cold enough inland to mean “bountiful snow.” But NYC and other cities along the coast may actually just see rain since warmer air is pushed off the water when a storm hugs the coast.

“The likely development of a nor’easter off the Mid-Atlantic coast brings a threat for wintry weather and potentially heavy snowfall across interior portions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic,” prediction center forecasters told the Times on Monday.

It could just mean a “rainy mess” Thursday into Friday, according to the Times.

But, there is always a possibility we’ll see the white stuff. The New York Daily News says we could see 1-3 inches here in NYC, northwestern New Jersey, western portions of Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as northern and central Pennsylvania.

All of this is to say, keep an eye on your weather apps and plan around some pretty miserable weather at the end of this week!