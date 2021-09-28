Photographer Gray Malin has captured the glamour of Beverly Hills and the splendor of Central Park, but his newest artistic series takes our love of the city to the next level.

Debuting on September 28, Malin's "Dogs of New York City" is a celebration of our city and some of its most playful and charismatic residents: Its dogs.

"This series allowed me to highlight some of the most famous and cherished spots in the city through stylized vignettes captured by my playful lens. New York has always been a source of inspiration for me as an artist—it is charming, luxurious and iconic," Malin said. "I’ve always been a dog lover, and it was a joy to feature such dynamic subjects in a city that me—and so many others—love.”

Gray Malin Shopping Spree, Bergdorf Goodman

With New York City as his muse, Gray created a fantasy world of fashionable dogs exploring iconic destinations in Manhattan. From Rockefeller Center to The Plaza Hotel to Central Park and Bergdorf Goodman, the series shares images of a pack of adorable furry tourists outfitted in retro accessories experiencing the city with tails wagging.

While we may not all be as talented as Malin, the series is also inspiring for smartphone-equipped New York City dog owners eager to do a shoot of their own (note that only service dogs are allowed on Top of the Rock).

Digital prints of "Dogs of New York City" start at $20 per image, with signed prints and custom framing available at GrayMalin.com. A celebration of the new images will also take place on Tuesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. at ZO, the clubhouse within Rockefeller Center. Admission is free and Malin will be present to sign his latest book, Gray Malin: The Essential Collection.