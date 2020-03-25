NYC farmers markets stay open with strict new social distancing protocols

New York City's farmers markets are officially essential.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo deemed farmers markets an essential business in the city while the entire state goes on pause. As a result, the show will go on for many markets across the boroughs, including the beloved year-round markets that New Yorkers flock to in Union Square and Grand Army Plaza.

However, while many open-air farmers markets remain open to provide New Yorkers with fresh goods from regional farmers, fishers and bakers, GrowNYC has ramped up safety measures to comply with social distancing guidelines.

In order to safeguard the health and well-being of market visitors and staff, they've banned customers from handling produce (only gloved staff), suspended all sampling by vendors, supplied hand sanitizer at every market and barricaded most food from direct public access with plexiglass.

After shutting down for two days this week, the organization has also come up with some additional precautions, which go into effect today, in hopes of avoiding overcrowding and health risks.

In the days ahead, market-goers will most likely have to wait in line at the entrance for their turn to shop, explains a statement from GrowNYC. "We will be monitoring traffic into and out of the market space and customers may have to wait in line to enter to ensure the safety of everyone," says a representative.

On top of limiting the number of customers able to shop at any given time, all vendor tents will be be placed at least 10 feet away from one another. Additional demarcations will also help shoppers stay at least six feet apart when approaching booths to pay.

Customers are also now encouraged to not use cash.

"Finally, whenever possible, please use card or electronic payment to purchase products. For your convenience, download our app, Union Square Greenmarket, to see which farmers are in attendance and what products are available before you shop!" Union Square Greenmarket adds via Instagram.