NYC Ferry service is expanding from Astoria to East 90th Street

The ride between the two neighborhoods will only take four minutes.

The NYC Ferry is expanding from Astoria to East 90th Street in Manhattan, providing a much needed quick link between the two neighborhoods, starting Saturday.

The Astoria ferry route currently takes about 45 minutes and stops at Roosevelt Island, Long Island City, East 34th Street, Brooklyn Navy Yard and Pier 11/Wall Street.

By adding East 90th Street as its northernmost stop, New Yorkers will finally be able to seamlessly travel between the Upper East Side/East Harlem area and Astoria—the ride only takes four minutes. That is a major win because traveling to East 90th Street via subway requires switching trains at 59th Street/Lexington Avenue and enduring the 4,5,6 lines, or hopping on the Q train from 63rd Street once in Manhattan.

The East 90th landing will drop and pick up travelers at the East River Esplanade, so for those wanting to expand their bicycle/running routes, this is a particularly great change. (Note: Some construction to update the esplanade is currently being done.)

The new Upper East Side landing has been about two years in the making—the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association spearheaded a campaign and petition to make it happen, according to Patch.

"Establishing additional connections and cutting travel time between neighborhoods and job centers is what NYC Ferry is all about," said James Patchett, the president of the EDC. "We are proud to extend the Astoria route to serve Upper Manhattan. By building a more connected city, we are creating greater access to jobs, open space, and cultural institutions for New Yorkers."

Right now, the EDC is seeing higher demand—monthly ridership was up 61% from June to July—and that about 70% of riders in peak hours need east-west service, as opposed up and down the river, according to amNewYork Metro.

The change is at no extra cost to riders. The fare will still be $2.75.

