NYC has the most stressful commute in the U.S.

Negative comments come up in 45% of Twitter posts mentioning NYC commutes, a study says.

It’s not just you—getting around New York City really does suck. It’s the norm to feel like you’re a tiny sardine sharing the same tin can as everyone in NYC when riding the subway. Waiting for the bus can feel like being stood up, and driving? Forget about it. Traffic jams are our bread and butter.

Well, a new study from resume.io, an online resume builder, found that NYC has America’s most stressful commute, with “negativity” in 45% of Twitter posts mentioning commutes.

Resume.io says that more than 1 million people commute into NYC every day, accounting for 20% of NYC’s workforce. About 600,000 of those are “super-commuters” or people who spend more than 90 minutes per day traveling to work. In fact, 38.5% of the nation’s public transit commuters live in the NYC area.

As you might’ve guessed, Jersey City is not far behind with 43% of negative commuting tweets. Somehow we’ve beaten out Boston, where Massholes reign supreme, and L.A., which is notorious for its awful traffic.

Maybe we just complain more here, but we certainly feel this is deserved. The fact that we have awards for the slowest bus says a lot (it’s the M102) and we’re even planning to charge drivers who pass into a specific area in Manhattan to curb traffic and pollution. This is not to mention the fear of crime in the subway that is plaguing commuters.

Resume.io posits that the hellish, average hour-long commute is a key reason why people don’t want to return to the office.

We went on Twitter and found many instances of commuting stress, some of which are below:

Good morning @NYCTSubway! Manhattan bound F train stopped at Roosevelt Ave. What happening today? What is the cause of this terrible delay for all us that need to go to work? 🙄😳😢#MTA #Queens pic.twitter.com/CLv51qCkzo — Liliana Melo (@LilianaMelo) September 1, 2022

How can you talk about congestion pricing when 75 percent of your train service this morning is delayed ?!? My only saving grace was a taxi cab. @GovKathyHochul @NYCMayor @MTA — Danny Indashio (@DannyIndashio) September 1, 2022

What a mess in the Bronx! Deegan is jammed from end to end. SB delays start at around Van Cortlandt Park and NB from all the way up to the Cross Bronx ramps. Yikes! @1010WINS @NYC_DOT pic.twitter.com/HwHBxpERVa — 1010 WINS TRAFFIC & TRANSIT (@WINSTRAFFICNYC) September 1, 2022

Today on the Queens Plaza bike lane, the driver ‘didn’t want to wait in traffic’ on the Queensboro Bridge approach pic.twitter.com/N0WdyIja2d — Chandler Forsythe (@ctftx) August 28, 2022

So, what do you think? Does NYC have the most stressful commute?