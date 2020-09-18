NYC indoor pools are officially allowed to reopen this fall

After remaining shuttered for six months, indoor pools in New York City can officially reopen at limited capacity at the end of September, Mayor de Blasio announced today.

As cooler weather begins to roll in and beach days and outdoor pool days are behind us, New Yorkers don't have to say "goodbye" to swimming all together. NYC's indoor pools will now be allowed to reopen on September 30 at 33% capacity.

Whether you like to get your laps in to keep active, or you use NYC's indoor pools as an outing for the whole family, taking a dip will soon be an option for New Yorkers once again.

“As New York City continues its gradual reopening and economic recovery, we’re proud to announce we are ready to reopen indoor pools," says de Blasio. "Swimming pools are a community anchor, an exercise center, and an oasis in their neighborhoods — both literally and figuratively."

"As transmission rates remain low, we’re proud to offer more ways to slowly return to business as usual,” he added.

With social distancing measures still in place, be sure to wear a mask at all times (except while swimming, of course) and look out for more regulations to come to practice safe swimming in the public facilities.

