NYC is expected to get its first snow of the season this week

Like a delayed train on a Monday morning or the harsh slap to the face by a tourist’s umbrella, the first snow of the season is unavoidable in NYC. Now, it’s looking like that day is finally set to arrive this Thursday. Hello darkness, my old friend.

The forecast is currently calling for snow showers in the morning on Thursday that will then give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. With an expected high of just 37 degrees and the chance of precipitation set at 90 percent, about one inch of snow is expected to blanket the city over the course of the day. Winds could reach up to 40 mph before Thursday is over. Some areas outside of the city already saw some snow over this past weekend.

Many areas in NJ, NYC and PA have reported their first flakes of the season today, with snow showers expected to continue for a few more hours. Have you seen your first flakes today? #njwx #nywx #pawx pic.twitter.com/ptzYDfS7Im — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) November 10, 2018

But, that’s not all! You won’t even have to wait until Thursday to get hit by some precipitation in the city, as 1 to 1.5 inches of rain forecast to hit the city tonight into Tuesday morning. You can expect widespread rain from 1am until 11am tomorrow, so plan your morning commute accordingly. (Well, plan it to the best of your ability, at least.)

The sunny conditions today will turn cloudy by this evening with rain developing overnight. The rain may be moderate to locally heavy during the AM commute on Tuesday, but ends around lunchtime. pic.twitter.com/guwWTOJXU5 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 12, 2018

If that weather forecast has got you feeling a bit glum, maybe just take a second to dwell on the unfiltered joy of these Eritrean children seeing snow for the first time and try to channel some of that joy. Yay, winter?