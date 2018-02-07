NYC is home to the most-congested street in the entire country

New Yorkers aren’t ones for cars, and with good reason: Traffic in the city is truly awful. Recent data shows that the influx of ride-sharing vehicles has slowed traffic in Manhattan to a crawl, and a proposed congestion pricing plan from Governor Andrew Cuomo looks to make driving in the city even less desirable.

While commuting via car anywhere in New York City can feel like a Sisyphean task, it’s especially miserable in certain areas of the city. A new report from INRIX Research reveals exactly which streets across the five boroughs—and the world—are the most congested. As it turns out, the stretch of I-95 eastbound between the Alexander Hamilton Bridge and I-278 in the Bronx is not only the most-congested street in the city but also the entire country. The average speed for cars during morning rush hour on that piece of road is 16.3 miles per hour and dips down to 10.8 miles per hour during the evening rush. The firm estimates that the average commuter wastes 118 hours per year waiting in traffic on the miserable expressway.

Rounding out the five most-congested streets in Gotham are East 34th Street from the FDR Drive to Fifth Avenue; the eastbound Belt Parkway between exit 3 (near Fort Hamilton) and exit 17 (at the Brooklyn/Queens border); East 42nd Street between the FDR Drive and Seventh Avenue; and Eighth Avenue between Hudson and West 30th Streets.

Overall, New York ranked second to Los Angeles in terms of terrible traffic in North American cities. Lucky for us, we have a subway system that is sometimes reliable, giving us an alternate that Angelenos sorely lack.

