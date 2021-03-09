NYC is honoring those lost to Covid with an official memorial event this Sunday

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment everything changed last year in order to mark the one year anniversary of the pandemic. Not surprisingly, different organizations and groups are using different metrics. Here at Time Out, we’re publishing a week’s worth of reflections and remembrances timed to the anniversary of WHO officially declaring Covid-19 a pandemic.

NYC will be timing their official remembrance to the first recorded death from the virus in the city on March 14, 2020. Since then, the city has lost almost 30,000 residents to the novel coronavirus.

NYC’s day of remembrance this Sunday will include a special memorial event that will be broadcast live beginning at 7:45pm. Local families can submit names and photographs of anyone they’d like to be included here.

“In New York City, we will soon reach a solemn milestone – last year, the first known COVID-19 death in our city was confirmed on March 14. Since then, we’ve lost thousands of our beloved New Yorkers,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “This year, March 14th will be an official day of remembrance in our city, as we honor the many New Yorkers who passed away due to COVID-19. They were our family and our friends, they were frontline and essential workers who made the city run, and they were neighbors who made our communities feel like home.”



The mayor initially announced that March 14 would be a day of remembrance for the city in his final briefing of 2020 on the crisis. This Sunday’s memorial will be live streamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

