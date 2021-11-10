See which of the county's zip codes made it in the top 100.

As expensive as it is to live in NYC, the city didn't make it into PropertyShark's annual report of the top 20 priciest zip codes this year.

It's the first time in the report's history that NYC hasn't made it into the top 20, but that being said, two zip codes in Manhattan (10013 and 10007) claimed the 22nd and 25th spots, respectively, and saw six zip codes added to the top 100.

TriBeCa, SoHo, Little Italy and Hudson Square (10013) had a $3.2 million median sale price, up 7% year-over-year, but it was still recovering from a 19% price crunch from 2020. Downtown Manhattan, TriBeCa and SoHo (10007) had a $3.1 million median sale price, dropping 14 spots year-over-year. Battery Park City (10282) followed with a $2.72 million median at the 35th spot.

No Brooklyn zip codes made it into the top 100 priciest in 2021, which is a departure from where it was in 2019 with Red Hook and Carroll Gardens (11231), because it was outpaced by other zip codes in the U.S.

Illustration: courtesy PropertyShark

In New York City, other neighborhoods were deemed as the most expensive behind Tribeca, Soho and Little Italy—Chelsea (10001) had a $2.7 million median sale price, Noho, Soho and downtown (10012) had a $1.9 million median sale price and the Upper West Side (10069) had a $1.6 million median sale price.

By the way, did you know Chelsea was voted one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world this year?

PropertyShark determined the most expensive zip codes by calculating median home sale prices as opposed to listing prices between January 1, 2021, and October 22, 2021, taking into account condos, co-ops, and single- and two-family homes. All package deals were excluded.