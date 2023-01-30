New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Snow in NYC with taxis
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC just broke the record for the longest winter without snowfall

Last week’s snow did not measure up, literally.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

This just isn’t the year for snow lovers.

Today, NYC broke the record for the longest winter without measurable snowfall, which had been January 29—a record set in 1973, when 1.8 inches of snow fell. So the last time we went this long without snow, Richard Nixon was president.

Yes, we’ve seen at least two bouts of snow flurries, but that precipitation was not enough to count, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulation needs to hit at least 0.1 inches to be counted and measurable. The last time there was measurable snow in NYC was 327 days ago on March 9, 2022, according to the New York Post. But, it was only four-tenths of an inch.

Not only is there no snow in sight for the near future, but NYC is also seeing some above-normal temperatures. Today, Monday, January 30, the high was predicted to be 52 degrees…in the supposed dead of winter. Many New Yorkers have been describing the lack of snow and warmer temps as “weird” and “unnerving.”

This year began with the city's second mildest start to the year since the 1860s. It took until January 14 for Central Park to even reach the freezing mark in 2023.

Despite this, the Farmer’s Almanac predicted a snowy winter for our region. Specifically, the Almanac forecasts a snowstorm on January 29-31 with more snow to come in February … but there is currently no weather agency predicting snow this week.

Fox Weather Meteorologist Christopher Tate told the Post snow may be coming but it’s too early to tell.

“There are some very, very early indications that there might possibly be something at the end of this week or early next week,” Tate said. “I’m not putting any money on it yet.”

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Winter

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!