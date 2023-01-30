NYC just broke the record for the longest winter without snowfall

This just isn’t the year for snow lovers.

Today, NYC broke the record for the longest winter without measurable snowfall, which had been January 29—a record set in 1973, when 1.8 inches of snow fell. So the last time we went this long without snow, Richard Nixon was president.

Yes, we’ve seen at least two bouts of snow flurries, but that precipitation was not enough to count, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulation needs to hit at least 0.1 inches to be counted and measurable. The last time there was measurable snow in NYC was 327 days ago on March 9, 2022, according to the New York Post. But, it was only four-tenths of an inch.

Not only is there no snow in sight for the near future, but NYC is also seeing some above-normal temperatures. Today, Monday, January 30, the high was predicted to be 52 degrees…in the supposed dead of winter. Many New Yorkers have been describing the lack of snow and warmer temps as “weird” and “unnerving.”





Last year on this date according to my snap memories, we had inches of snow. I remember growing up we had snow in November til like March ish…this is freaky 🥲 — No Free Nani (@ProRaqi) January 30, 2023

it’s genuinely horrifying that we’ve had pretty much no snow here this year — Steve "Get Jinxed" DaSilva (@PoolOnTheRuf) January 30, 2023

As much as I love that it hasn’t snowed and it’s relatively warmish for winter, I am also terrified because it isn’t normal. But the no snow has been nice. But I’m also terrified. — weirdo with no name (@IAMDanaGee) January 30, 2023

This year began with the city's second mildest start to the year since the 1860s. It took until January 14 for Central Park to even reach the freezing mark in 2023.

Despite this, the Farmer’s Almanac predicted a snowy winter for our region. Specifically, the Almanac forecasts a snowstorm on January 29-31 with more snow to come in February … but there is currently no weather agency predicting snow this week.

Fox Weather Meteorologist Christopher Tate told the Post snow may be coming but it’s too early to tell.

“There are some very, very early indications that there might possibly be something at the end of this week or early next week,” Tate said. “I’m not putting any money on it yet.”