NYC Labor Day traffic: everything you need to know about the best and worst times to travel over the weekend

Labor Day weekend travel is always busy, especially as we rush to squeeze out whatever pleasure we can still get from the final days of summer. Whether you're taking a trip upstate or a last-minute flight to Miami, chances are that you're going to run into some traffic. Despite potentially bad weather, this year is set to bring along with it record volumes of travel: the TSA estimates a 8.5% jump in travelers compared to last year, specifically predicting that approximately 17 million folks will make their way through airports this season.

Here's everything you should keep in mind to minimize the headache that traveling on Labor Day weekend will undoubtedly cause:

When is the best time to travel in NYC on Labor Day?

If you're planning to leave the city today (Thursday), you can expect the highest volume of traffic between 1pm and 7:30pm, according to FOX 5.

If you can wait until tomorrow (Friday) to travel, try to do so, but keep in mind that traffic is expected to be heaviest during the morning rush hour and between 2pm and 6pm.

On Saturday, you'll want to avoid kicking off your journey earlier in the morning between 8am and 11am.

In sum, the best time to travel from NYC will be on Thursday after 8pm, Friday before 2pm or after 6pm and Saturday after midday.

Can you park in NYC on Labor Day?

Parking meters will not be working on Labor Day, which means you won't have to pay when leaving your car on the street on Monday, September 2.

Street cleaning rules, no stopping, no standing and no parking regulations will also be suspended, unless they're usually in effect "any time" or seven days a week.

Alternate side parking will also be suspended, according to NYC 311.

When will airports be busiest?

The TSA estimates that around 2.5 million people will travel through JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports around Labor Day weekend. Across those dates, Thursday and Friday will be the busiest for airports all over the country, reports Travel + Leisure. As expected, Monday will be the busiest day to travel back.

If you're traveling by plane, we recommend leaving a little extra time than usual to get through security.