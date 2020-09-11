New YorkChange city
Tribute in Light NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC landmarks will light up blue tonight to honor the victims of 9/11

Over a dozen iconic institutions will glow blue for a "Tribute in Light."

Collier Sutter
Two beams will illuminate the sky tonight from the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in tribute to the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

There had been some back-and-forth due to the pandemic and "state funding," but the honorary remembrance will not skip this year after all. And in addition to this anniversary, various other NYC landmarks will be joining the “Tribute in Light” by lighting up the facades of their buildings in blue to honor the many lives lost in the attacks.

The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum hopes the participation of so many New York institutions on this difficult day in our city's history will inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget.

Participating buildings include the Empire State Building, the Vessel at Hudson Yards, One World Trade Center, Brookfield Place, Bloomberg L.P., the Helmsley Building, the Bank of America Tower, Barclays Bank US Headquarters, the Times Square Ball, Pier 17 New York, 55 Water Street and the New-York Historical Society. You'll also see blue on various billboards in Times Square.

"On the night of September 11, from dusk until dawn, these two beloved beams of light will again shine as beacons of our city’s resilience," 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald said in a statement. "And this year, they will be powered by the will of the community." 

