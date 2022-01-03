New York
Timeout

snow
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC may see the first snowfall of the year this week

See when snow will move in.

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver
After a week of gray, cloudy skies, NYC is finally about to get some snow!

The National Weather Service says the city will get at most one inch of snow accumulation today until about 4pm. It's not a lot, but those of us who are craving the white stuff are ready for it.

Right now, there's a big winter storm tracking just south of NYC, hitting southern New Jersey. There's about a 50% chance of snow here, but it's likely it'll be minimal or non-existent, according to New York Metro Weather.

That agency says snow will miss NYC today. It'll be a fight just to get some flurries here, they say. Long Island will get some light accumulation.

The next chance of snow we have will be on Wednesday when the NWS and New York Metro Weather says there will be a mix of rain and snow in the morning. 

At the end of the week, it's possible a winter storm will come through with cold air but it's too soon to tell how much of a hit it'll be.

For better or worse, it's that time of year—grab your boots when you head out.

